InfoComm 2024 to Host An Evening at Sphere in Las Vegas

FAIRFAX, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoComm 2024 , the largest trade show focused on pro AV in North America, will host An Evening at Sphere on Tuesday, June 11.

The event begins with a reception in the Atrium, where, through one-of-a-kind immersive technology experiences created specifically for Sphere, guests will gain a better understanding of how technology amplifies our human potential. The guests will then enter the main venue bowl for a multi-sensory cinematic experience – Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth.

InfoComm attendees are invited to purchase tickets; seating is limited and subject to first-come, first-served availability.

"Sphere is the perfect setting to welcome pro AV professionals from around the world to kick off InfoComm 2024 – this evening will leave attendees energized for the trade show and inspired by the magic created by pro AV," said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, Senior Vice President Expositions and Events, AVIXA.

An Evening at Sphere tickets are available through show registration at www.infocommshow.org . All tickets must be purchased through InfoComm's registration site, and this event is limited and subject to availability. InfoComm exhibitors can purchase available suites and learn more by contacting [email protected] .

6:00 p.m. Doors Open for An Evening at Sphere

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Reception and interactive experiences in Atrium

8:00 p.m. Darren Aronofsky's Postcard from Earth

9:00 p.m. Depart Sphere

AVI Systems is the presenting sponsor of An Evening at Sphere.

"The AVI Systems team is thrilled to join InfoComm to kick off the show at Sphere and share this exclusive experience with hundreds of our customers at Sphere," said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems.

InfoComm 2024 is sponsored by Strategic Show Partner Crestron and Supporting Show Partner Shure Incorporated.

For ongoing conversations and news about InfoComm 2024, visit the InfoComm room on AVIXA Xchange, a unique community for the AV industry designed to connect thought leaders, industry-leading solution providers, and innovative manufacturers with AV solution seekers.

About InfoComm

InfoComm is the largest technology exhibition and conference in North America focused on the pro AV industry. The exhibition is produced by the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association (AVIXA), and currently ranks as the 39th largest trade show in the United States by Trade Show Executive. In addition, AVIXA and its partners produce a global portfolio of trade shows and conferences, including InfoComm China, Beijing; InfoComm India; InfoComm Asia; Integrate; and Integrated Systems Europe.

About AVIXA

AVIXA is the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, producer of InfoComm trade shows around the world, co-owner of Integrated Systems Europe, and the international trade association representing the audiovisual industry. Established in 1939, AVIXA has more than 3,000 enterprise members representing over 20,000 AV professionals, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, consultants, programmers, live events companies, technology managers, content producers, and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. AVIXA members create integrated AV experiences that deliver outcomes for end users. AVIXA is a hub for professional collaboration, information, and community, and is the leading resource for AV standards, certification, training, market intelligence, and thought leadership. Visit www.avixa.org .

