InfoComm International 2018: More than 100 HDBaseT Alliance Members on the Show Floor

"HDBaseT is the ultimate technology for the long-distance delivery of the 5Play feature set: ultra-high-definition audio and video, Ethernet, USB, controls and power over a single cable," said Ariel Sobelman, President, HDBaseT Alliance. "With the leading players in the industry as part of our HDBaseT network, we are deeply attuned to the needs of the market, simplifying AV connectivity and providing increased flexibility to installers and integrators."

At InfoComm International 2018, stop at Booth C2300 to visit these Alliance members and learn about their solutions:

advoli will introduce and demo four new HDBaseT graphics cards that provide six or four independent HDBaseT output channels, delivering UHD video up to 100 meters, emulated controls (IR, RS232 and CEC), and HDBaseT and environmental diagnostics. advoli will also demo their brand new HDBaseT PCIe Extender card that can deliver 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 and 5 Play features up to 100m . In addition, advoli is launching two of the world's most compact HDBaseT receiver dongles for near-universal compatibility.

will introduce and demo four new HDBaseT graphics cards that provide six or four independent HDBaseT output channels, delivering UHD video up to 100 meters, emulated controls (IR, RS232 and CEC), and HDBaseT and environmental diagnostics. advoli will also demo their brand new HDBaseT PCIe Extender card that can deliver 60Hz 4:4:4 and 5 Play features up to . In addition, advoli is launching two of the world's most compact HDBaseT receiver dongles for near-universal compatibility. Arista will showcase its single cable HDBaseT LCD Touch Monitor, and Rack-Mount HDBaseT Extenders with swappable transmitter/receiver modules.

will showcase its single cable HDBaseT LCD Touch Monitor, and Rack-Mount HDBaseT Extenders with swappable transmitter/receiver modules. Astrodesign will present its Universal Video Generator, equipped with HDBaseT, HDMI, DP, Vx1 and 12G-SDI digital interfaces and HDMI Analyzer which are suitable for troubleshooting.

will present its Universal Video Generator, equipped with HDBaseT, HDMI, DP, Vx1 and 12G-SDI digital interfaces and HDMI Analyzer which are suitable for troubleshooting. ATEN will demo its True 4K HDMI/USB HDBaseT2.0 Extender, which brings the ultimate visual experience by extending true 4K video ( 4K @ 60Hz, 4:4:4) via a single Cat6 cable up to 100 meters with Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology.

will demo its True HDMI/USB HDBaseT2.0 Extender, which brings the ultimate visual experience by extending true video ( @ 60Hz, 4:4:4) via a single Cat6 cable up to 100 meters with Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology. Aurora Multimedia will exhibit the HT Series HDBaseT Supercharged 4K60 4:4:4 over unshielded CAT cable for 100m .

will exhibit the HT Series HDBaseT Supercharged 4K60 4:4:4 over unshielded CAT cable for . AVPro Edge (formally AVProConnect) is showing its 4K HDBaseT solutions for auditoriums, conference rooms, classrooms, sports bars and retail centers.

(formally AVProConnect) is showing its HDBaseT solutions for auditoriums, conference rooms, classrooms, sports bars and retail centers. Belden will present its 4K UHD Media Cable (2183), designed specifically for 4K HDBaseT transmission with superior electricals, a single foil shield, and bonded pairs, resulting in unparalleled resistance to the rigors of installation.

will present its UHD Media Cable (2183), designed specifically for HDBaseT transmission with superior electricals, a single foil shield, and bonded pairs, resulting in unparalleled resistance to the rigors of installation. Cypress will exhibit a wide range of HDBaseT products, including showcasing the transmission of 4K 60Hz 4:4:4 18G Video with multiple installation options.

will exhibit a wide range of HDBaseT products, including showcasing the transmission of 60Hz 4:4:4 18G Video with multiple installation options. Fabrimex will showcase its embedded solution with integrated PCIe card and AD board, enabling installers to power the monitor directly from the computer through the HDBaseT link.

will showcase its embedded solution with integrated PCIe card and AD board, enabling installers to power the monitor directly from the computer through the HDBaseT link. Grandbeing will be demonstrating its SANDEX daisy-chain multi-format presentation switcher and companion scaling HDBaseT receiver. This system allows multiple presenters in a large conference or classroom setting to collaborate over an HDBaseT daisy-chain link.

will be demonstrating its SANDEX daisy-chain multi-format presentation switcher and companion scaling HDBaseT receiver. This system allows multiple presenters in a large conference or classroom setting to collaborate over an HDBaseT daisy-chain link. HDCVT will present its HDBaseT solutions, including 4K60 4:4:4 HDBaseT Extenders, wall plates, presentation switcher, 6x6 and 8x8 Matrix with HDBaseT outputs. All of them support HDMI2.0 18Gbps, HDCP2.2 and HDR.

will present its HDBaseT solutions, including 4K60 4:4:4 HDBaseT Extenders, wall plates, presentation switcher, 6x6 and 8x8 Matrix with HDBaseT outputs. All of them support HDMI2.0 18Gbps, HDCP2.2 and HDR. MSolutions will showcase their MS-TestPro tester, the only all-inclusive HDBaseT tester on the market today, an indispensable tool for all installers and integrators. It provides AV professionals with all the information that they need while in the field to enable them to verify the integrity and stability of every system tested down to the last detail. The MS-TestPro generates a report including all the parameters necessary to certify link quality and status.

will showcase their MS-TestPro tester, the only all-inclusive HDBaseT tester on the market today, an indispensable tool for all installers and integrators. It provides AV professionals with all the information that they need while in the field to enable them to verify the integrity and stability of every system tested down to the last detail. The MS-TestPro generates a report including all the parameters necessary to certify link quality and status. PTN-Electronics will exhibit its HDMI 2.0 seamless scaler matrix switcher over HDBaseT and IP streaming.

will exhibit its HDMI 2.0 seamless scaler matrix switcher over HDBaseT and IP streaming. Pulse-Eight will demo its neo HDBaseT matrix range including the new neo:X, a full 4K HDBaseT Video and Audio Matrix. All Pulse-Eight matrixes support CEC control, free on-line monitoring and free installer tools.

will demo its neo HDBaseT matrix range including the new neo:X, a full HDBaseT Video and Audio Matrix. All Pulse-Eight matrixes support CEC control, free on-line monitoring and free installer tools. Rebeaks will demonstrate its all-in-one AVMC AV management integrated platform, focused on the education field and video meeting use cases, with video and audio transmitter matrix, video/audio recording, 3rd party devices control and network switcher.

will demonstrate its all-in-one AVMC AV management integrated platform, focused on the education field and video meeting use cases, with video and audio transmitter matrix, video/audio recording, 3rd party devices control and network switcher. SILORA R&D will be showcasing its newest HDMI/HDBaseT HDR 4K60 4:4:4 matrix targeting OEM customers, along with other innovative solutions.

will be showcasing its newest HDMI/HDBaseT HDR 4K60 4:4:4 matrix targeting OEM customers, along with other innovative solutions. Silvertel will showcase three new PoH modules: the Ag9900-LP providing the smallest footprint available, but now less than 8mm high; and the Ag5800 & Ag6800, their new 100W solution compatible to both IEEE802.3bt and PoH.

will showcase three new PoH modules: the Ag9900-LP providing the smallest footprint available, but now less than 8mm high; and the Ag5800 & Ag6800, their new 100W solution compatible to both IEEE802.3bt and PoH. Teledyne LeCroy will exhibit their new low-cost quantumdata 280 Test Set for testing HDMI and HDBaseT sources, displays, distribution devices, cables and entire video distribution networks.

will exhibit their new low-cost quantumdata 280 Test Set for testing HDMI and HDBaseT sources, displays, distribution devices, cables and entire video distribution networks. Valens will showcase an HDBaseT networking platform, which enables the simultaneous switching of both native and HDBaseT interfaces over a single chipset. Valens is also demoing the VA6000 chipset for the extension of multiple interfaces over a single unshielded twisted pair. With Macro Image Technology ( MIT ), Valens will demonstrate a highly scalable video wall panel, with Valens Colligo's HDBaseT daisy-chain topology.

For more information about some of the leading HDBaseT solutions, click here.

About the HDBaseT Alliance

The HDBaseT Alliance advances and promotes the adoption of HDBaseT technology as the global standard for ultra-high-definition, digital connectivity. Since its founding in 2010 by LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Valens, the Alliance has brought together the leading names in the consumer electronics, professional AV, industrial and automotive sectors, and it counts today with more than 200 members and thousands of products.

Read more in our blog

Follow the Alliance on Twitter

Like our page on facebook

Join the discussion on Linkedin

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infocomm-international-2018-more-than-100-hdbaset-alliance-members-on-the-show-floor-300659129.html

SOURCE HDBaseT Alliance