Infocore Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for Information Security Management Systems

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infocore, a family-owned, data-driven marketing company and trusted industry leader in the audience data space, is proud to announce their recent ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. This certification shows that Infocore meets the highest international standards for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving their information security management systems.

According to ISO (International Organization for Standardization), "The information security management system preserves the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information by applying a risk management process and gives confidence to interested parties that risks are adequately managed."

Peter Jupp, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Infocore explains, "We live in an era of incredible data vulnerability. Staying ahead of all the threats from inside and outside an organization is a significant challenge. Certifying for ISO 27001 has given us a significant advantage in understanding where all the threats can come from and ensuring the integrity of our systems and our data environment. Our commitment to continuous training and improvement allows us and our clients to sleep easier at night."

Infocore has always been dedicated to sourcing data that is 100% CAN-SPAM, CASL, GDPR and CCPA compliant. In addition, Infocore is data-agnostic, which means they don't own any data or have any affiliations with data providers that could cause bias in data selection. With a Continuous Campaign Improvement (CCI) approach, Infocore employs monitoring, analyzing, applying, improving and testing to continuously fine-tune data selection for clients.

Since 1992, Infocore has provided high-quality, high-performing audience data to direct marketers worldwide. Infocore helps their agency clients identify the very best data sources and audience segments on an ongoing basis. With targeted, data-driven direct marketing campaigns, Infocore supports their clients' acquisition strategies by enabling marketers to send the right message to the right audience at the right time across multiple media channels.

