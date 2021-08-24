Infocore Announces the Addition of Jim Brailean, Ph.D. to Board of Directors

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infocore, an industry leader in data-driven marketing, is pleased to announce the addition of Jim Brailean, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Brailean is the Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Karmel Capital, a private equity firm focused on alternative investments, as well as the Executive Chairman and Co-Founder of BURL Concepts, Inc., a leading-edge medical device company.

"I am so pleased to have Jim join the board, and I believe that his expertise and guidance will be instrumental in our efforts to position Infocore for rapid growth in the coming year," said Chairman of the Board, Craig W. Branigan.

Jim holds over 20 patents and has served on multiple public and private company boards. Prior to Karmel Capital, Jim co-founded Pelagos Ventures, LLC in 2016 and PacketVideo Corporation in 1998, which launched the world's first commercial end-to-end wireless mobile media delivery platform. He was the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Mobile Entertainment Forum for his contributions to the acceleration of the development and adoption of mobile multimedia services worldwide.

"I am excited to join the board and bring my experience in developing cutting-edge data processing algorithms to Infocore, a company that has been a true pioneer in the data space, as they strive to provide next-generation market intelligence to their customers. I also look forward to working with the other board members as we move to realize our short-term goals and long-term growth strategies," said Dr. Brailean.

About Infocore

Since 1992, Infocore has provided high-quality, high-performing and 100% compliant audience data to direct marketers worldwide. Infocore helps their agency clients identify the very best data sources and audience segments on an ongoing basis. With targeted, data-driven direct marketing campaigns, Infocore supports their clients' acquisition strategies by enabling marketers to send the right message to the right audience at the right time across multiple media channels.

Media Contact:

Denise Covington

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

760.692.3033

www.infocore.com

SOURCE Infocore

Related Links

https://infocore.com/

