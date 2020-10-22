Infocube Technology Ltd. Taps vXchnge for East Coast Expansion

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infocube Technology Ltd. today announced an expanded partnership with vXchnge, a leading provider of colocation services, to support the company's expansion to the East Coast of the U.S. When preparing for U.S. growth, Infocube chose vXchnge to power their East Coast expansion for their high reliability, industry-leading customer service including on-site remote hands, and the unparalleled transparency provided by the vXchnge in\site platform.

"Working with vXchnge has allowed us to seamlessly expand our operations in the U.S. to build relationships with new customers, increase our agreements with existing ones, and efficiently and seamlessly scale our operations," said Jacky Zhang, president, Infocube. "vXchnge's support team and 24x7x365 onsite availability coupled with the visibility and control we get with in\site ensures our systems and our clients are always receiving the highest-quality care, even when we don't have boots on the ground."

Based in British Columbia, Canada with a strong presence in Asia, Infocube designs and manages enterprise technology solutions for small and medium-sized companies and has been a vXchnge West Coast customer since 2016. vXchnge is now Infocube's primary U.S. colocation service provider with their infrastructure split between vXchnge's award-winning, four-acre data center in Santa Clara, Calif. and their 72,000 square foot facility in Philadelphia. This national footprint provides the infrastructure for Infocube's cloud computing and managed IT service offerings for U.S.-based customers.

"Since we started working with vXchnge nearly five years ago, the entire team has been consistently easy to do business with. As we plan for further expansion in the U.S., our partnership with vXchnge gives us great confidence that we can support and enable that growth in locations across the country," Zhang continued.

About vXchnge

As the most awarded carrier-neutral colocation data center operator in the United States, vXchnge delivers unmatched reliability, scalability and security as well as a proprietary business intelligence platform offering true data center transparency. vXchnge's broad geographic footprint brings businesses to the edge, so they can reach more customers in the markets they serve. From emerging startups to Fortune 500 brands, some of the world's most well-known and innovative companies trust vXchnge. Visit vxchnge.com for more information.

