InFocus Clinical Research names Elizabeth Nanouris Vice President of Business Operations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InFocus Clinical Research, the only global, full-service retina specialty contract research organization, announced today that Elizabeth Nanouris has joined InFocus as vice president of business operations. Nanouris joins a robust operations team and will lead key business operations initiatives as the company continues expansion of its industry-leading global retina clinical trial portfolio.

Elizabeth Nanouris

Nanouris brings two decades of experience including quality assurance, project management and business development, providing end-to-end perspective on the operational demands of clinical trials. She has supported organizations through growth while maintaining the quality standards and sponsor relationships required for long-term success. Elizabeth has also supported global Phase 3 programs, built scalable proposal frameworks and helped advance partnerships moving early-stage science into clinical development.

"The best clinical organizations aren't built on headcount — they're built on people who understand both the business, operations, and the science," said Brad Doerschuk, CEO of InFocus Clinical Research. "Elizabeth brings a strong operational perspective and a clear understanding of what drives quality, enduring sponsor partnerships. Her experience will be important as we continue global growth."

At InFocus, Nanouris will strengthen sponsor partnerships, refine proposal and contract processes and support operational excellence aligned with the company's retina clinical partners and priorities.

"The retina space requires a unique combination of clinical expertise and operational precision," Nanouris said. "What drew me to InFocus is its clear commitment to doing one thing exceptionally well. That alignment between strategy and execution is rare — and it supports strong results for sponsors targeting retina diseases."

About InFocus Clinical Research

InFocus Clinical Research is the only global full-service retina-focused CRO. Founded in 2014, and having offices in Australia, China, Europe, Latin America and the United States; InFocus is the premier for pharma and biotech companies advancing therapies for retinal diseases. InFocus currently supports clinical trials in at least 18 countries across the Americas, Asia, Australia, and Europe. Find more at infocusclinical.com.

SOURCE InFocus Clinical Research