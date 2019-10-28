InFocus Corporation Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro Inc.

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InFocus Corporation today announced an exclusive distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc. to market, promote, sell and support the entire portfolio of projectors and collaboration solutions, including the new JTouch 4.0 interactive displays and Mondopad 4.0 to channel partners throughout the U.S.

"We are extremely happy to sign this new alliance which marks a significant shift in InFocus' distribution strategy and brings focus and commitment to the strategic relationship between the two industry leaders. Ingram Micro is the perfect partner for our industry leading product offering and robust pipeline of exciting new products and technologies, especially in our strategic categories of projection and collaboration solutions," said Jeremy Farren, VP Global Sales and Marketing InFocus.



InFocus and Ingram Micro have a well-documented history of success and a shared focus on providing the latest technology solutions to customers. Ingram Micro's geographic coverage, extensive customer base and value-added services will work to improve InFocus' already winning portfolio, increase our speed of business and allow InFocus to expand its reach throughout the U.S.



"Doing business with InFocus exclusively brings a business advantage to both companies, as well as our mutual channel partners focused on collaboration technologies and services," said Stephen Yochum, Director and GM, UCC, Ingram Micro U.S. "We are pleased to announce our exclusive relationship with InFocus and serve as an indispensable partner within its new distribution strategy."



This focused investment and aggressive growth strategy in the U.S. marks a turning point for InFocus' business. "Together with Ingram Micro, we will bring greater business value and world class backing to our channel partners and customers across sales support, marketing and technical enablement," concluded Farren.



About Ingram Micro Inc.

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com

About InFocus Corp.

InFocus makes connecting people and ideas easy, reliable and affordable. The industry leader for more than 30 years, InFocus creates innovative collaboration solutions that support visual teamwork. Its award-winning hardware, software, and integrated services are employed and trusted by thousands of the most successful businesses, public agencies, and schools around the world. With solutions for conference rooms, offices, control rooms, classrooms, large venues, and people on the move, there is an InFocus product and service for every application.

Company & Media:

InFocus Corporation

Daniel Gibson

0044 20 32902480

daniel.gibson@infocus.com



Ingram Micro

Marie Rourke

WhiteFox Marketing

001 714 292-2199

marie@whitefoxpr.com

