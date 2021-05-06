Infofree.com Offers 100 Free Sales Leads for Insurance Agents and Brokers

OMAHA, Neb., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infofree.com, a top provider of high-quality business leads, announced a limited time special offer of 100 free sales leads for insurance agents and brokers during the month of May. The company has experienced strong growth and is providing this deal as a way to help insurance sales professionals rebuild and grow their business after the devastating financial impact of Covid-19.

"We are proud of the depth and breadth of lead information we are able to offer our customers, including a database that's more comprehensive than other companies," said Vin Gupta, CEO of Infofree.com. "The data we provide also goes through triple verification and other quality checks to supply the best leads possible for insurance sales professionals, ensuring their pipelines are full at all times."

Many insurance agency professionals have seen strong sales growth as Infofree.com subscribers. The cloud-based service is easy to use and is fully integrated with Salesforce.com. Infofree also comes with its own CRM tool.

"We highly recommend Infofree.com for its ease of use and the growth in sales we've seen in our company," said Christine Mount, an insurance agency marketing professional.

An important key to success for insurance companies going forward will be in taking advantage of new technology, such as Infofree.com's cloud-based sales lead data service, which can make a significant difference for achieving or exceeding sales quotas and revenue goals. Progressive and proactive insurance agency sales leaders can gain a competitive advantage by providing their team with powerful resources such as Infofree.com, which adds over 100,000 new business contacts every month.

As noted in Deloitte's 2021 Insurance Outlook report, "How insurers respond not just to the pandemic's impact but to longer-term shifts in technology, the economy, and consumer preferences will be critical. Indeed, generating continuous innovation in insurance policies, sales strategies, operations and customer experience could turn out to be the biggest differentiator in 2021 and beyond."

Infofree.com offers a subscription for unlimited sales leads, mailing lists, business profiles, person search, and CRM contact manager for only $99 per month. Infofree.com's databases have a high degree of accuracy including a 95% accurate business database, 90% accurate consumer database, and 80% accurate weekly hot sales leads.

Insurance leaders and professionals may wish to view the Infofree.com Turning 65 Database Demo and the Infofree.com Customer Testimonials. To claim the special offer of 100 free leads, please visit www.infofree.com/get100, call 877-448-0101 or email [email protected]

About Infofree.com

Infofree.com, serving thousands of customers, is a subscription (SaaS) product offering unlimited sales leads, mailing lists, business profiles, person search and customer relationship management (CRM.) For more information, please visit www.infofree.com .



