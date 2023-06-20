Infogain selects SymphonyAI Summit IT service management to drive employee efficiency and productivity

SymphonyAI Summit's automated, AI-enabled ITSM optimizes workflows and simplifies the business transformation process

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Summit, a SymphonyAI division, announced today that it has been chosen by IT consulting firm Infogain to improve its internal IT service management (ITSM) infrastructure.

By using SymphonyAI Summit ITSM, Infogain enhances the efficiency with which its 6,000 employees worldwide can receive IT support. SymphonyAI Summit's AI-enabled IT and enterprise workflow platform is enterprise flexible – integrating with existing infrastructure tools for easy and rapid deployment and faster time-to-value. SymphonyAI Summit's workflow automation capabilities empower multiple business functions with automation and smarter processes. Alongside integrating SymphonyAI Summit with Infogain's current internal asset discovery tool, automation platform, and corporate application platform, the Silicon Valley-based firm is using SymphonyAI Summit to automate employee onboarding and exit workflows around the globe. Infogain also has plans to integrate SymphonyAI Summit with its private cloud platform.

"This is my third adoption of SymphonyAI Summit in a CIO role, and I've consistently found that their product is always able to fit my organization's needs," said Infogain Vice President and Chief Information Officer Manish Anand. "Summit is now a core pillar in our digital transformation initiatives. Its flexibility and agility of approach, along with its ease of integration and price, were key drivers in our selection."

SymphonyAI Summit offers IT leaders a smarter alternative to legacy ITSM. Its robust architecture makes it easy to scale an ITSM environment when supporting multiple customers or departments, and its low-code/no-code configuration, flexible design tools, and dashboard make it simple for user to customize, navigate, and manage. Through AI-driven intelligence and workflow automation, the SymphonyAI Summit platform is designed to streamline work and increase employee productivity by understanding the context of an issue and automatically resolving service requests.

"Being selected by Infogain to support their internal service management and enterprise workflows is testament to the work we have done to create a delightful, easy-to-use set of software tools," said Satyen Vyas, CEO of SymphonyAI Summit. "Self-service automation, a sleek user interface, and multi-channel support are just some of the capabilities that remove the dependence on IT personnel – decreasing ticket times, freeing up IT specialists for more strategic activities, and supporting Infogain employees to be more engaged, efficient, and productive."

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom, and retail/CPG industries. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. Infogain is a multi-cloud expert across hyper-scale cloud providers – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Amazon Web Services.

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Montevideo, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

About SymphonyAI Summit

SymphonyAI Summit, a SymphonyAI division, provides an AI-enabled IT and enterprise workflow platform and a suite of products to easily manage services across assets and organizations. Enterprises use SymphonyAI Summit to dramatically reduce IT management cost and complexity while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control. Leading enterprises across the globe are delivering exceptional user experiences while lowering IT costs using SymphonyAI Summit.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

