Infogroup | Anne Lewis Strategies' Sarah Newhall to be Recognized as a 2018 Rising Star Honoree

The Rising Stars award recognizes emerging business leaders who exemplify outstanding leadership, innovation, creativity and a commitment to giving back through supporting marketing education. Honorees are nominated by their colleagues and selected by an awards committee designated by Marketing EDGE.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a 2018 Rising Star, particularly among such illustrious company," said Sarah Newhall, principal and CSO of Anne Lewis Strategies. "I feel lucky to be able to bring my passion and excitement to work every day for my clients, and to be able to partner with such incredible programs to achieve real world impact. I'm excited to see what we're able to further accomplish using digital for programs of every shape, size, and objective."

Newhall is a seasoned digital professional with more than a decade of experience working at the intersection of digital, data and nonprofit strategy. Sarah's digital marketing expertise spans nonprofit growth and fundraising, advocacy, brand loyalty, and data and analytics. At Anne Lewis she focuses on the growth and development of the nonprofit sector, while also expanding and scaling business operations and strategy. She has helped many clients execute their strategies with a particular focus on using digital to accomplish objectives. She has volunteered with several local education and mental wellness organizations in New York and Washington DC as a fundraiser, tutor and mentor.

"Sarah is known in the industry for her passion, creativity and dedication to making the digital space work for her client," said Gretchen Littlefield, president of Infogroup Media Solutions and chair or Marketing EDGE. "She is a role model for future marketers and truly deserving of this prestigious honor."

"The Rising Star Award distinguishes the next generation of leaders and game-changers in the marketing sector," said Michael Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup. "We are proud to have one of our own join this elite group of people who will lead the industry into the future."

About Anne Lewis Strategies

Since 2007, Anne Lewis Strategies has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for political clients, associations, and nonprofits. Anne Lewis Strategies is a digital strategy and communications agency that specializes in harnessing the power of digital and data combined with leading industry expertise to help its clients achieve their objectives. Anne Lewis Strategies is an Infogroup company. For more information, visit www.annelewisllc.com.

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology, and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to FORTUNE 100™ enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 280 million individuals and 24 million businesses. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

About Marketing EDGE

Marketing EDGE is shaping the future of marketing leadership by connecting students, academics and professionals to the resources and relationships they need to see, move and stay ahead. For more than 50 years, Marketing EDGE has been forging deep personal connections, expanding access to premier events and publications and fostering the next generation of diverse, responsive and responsible marketing leaders. For more information, visit www.marketingedge.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infogroup--anne-lewis-strategies-sarah-newhall-to-be-recognized-as-a-2018-rising-star-honoree-300659407.html

SOURCE Infogroup

Related Links

http://www.infogroup.com

