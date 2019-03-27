Infogroup announces new partnership with Bizminer to provide enhanced financial insights

New financial and market analytics provides deeper insights for Credit.net Customers.

DALLAS, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of data, business intelligence and multichannel credit & marketing solutions, announced today that it has launched a partnership with Bizminer.

Specifically, Infogroup's popular Credit.net product has integrated Bizminer's enhanced market data and industry information into its platform. The Bizminer partnership allows Credit.net to further bolster the insights it delivers related to credit risk profiles. This is a significant enhancement for Credit.net.

Credit.net provides in-depth credit-related information on businesses of all sizes, including small businesses, empowering individuals to make smarter business credit decisions.

Customers can now add Bizminer insights directly through the Credit.net platform (https://www.credit.net). Infogroup's comprehensive, verified US and Canadian business and credit data combined with Bizminer data, creates a clearer picture of a business's financial health. This allows customers to make more informed business decisions and close high-priority transactions with confidence.

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with Bizminer and see this as further empowering our customers to make the best business decisions possible," said Eric Kider, senior vice president and general manager of Credit.net. "Our current Business Credit report, along with the recent addition of payment trade information, provides our customers with the next-level business intelligence they require."

"Our team is thrilled to have the opportunity to enhance the Credit.net product line by delivering new insights to its customers," added Jon Brandow, founder and Principal at Bizminer (www.bizminer.com), "It's especially gratifying to work with an industry leader like Credit.net."

About Credit.net

Credit.net, an Infogroup business, provides a complete suite of Credit and Risk Management Solutions including its high quality and easy-to-read business credit reports. Credit.net solutions are leveraged by companies, business owners, and entrepreneurs in support of growing their businesses. For more information, visit https://www.credit.net.

About Bizminer

In 1999, Bizminer transitioned from its consultant roots to a widely recognized provider of hard-to-find, granular quality industry financial and market analytics, earning accolades as "a data demon" (Business Week). Today, Bizminer content is used by more than one thousand subscribers in accounting, valuation, brokerage and consulting professions; by over 30,000 banking professionals; and almost 200,000 business students. The company is the official provider of financial and market analytics to the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA).

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to FORTUNE 100TM enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 280 million individuals and 24 million businesses. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

SOURCE Infogroup

Related Links

http://www.infogroup.com

