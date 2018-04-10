Infogroup Appoints Thomas Zawacki as Chief Digital Officer

"Tom's extensive knowledge and experience in technology, business strategy, product development and leadership make him an ideal CDO choice," stated Mike Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup. "The industry is in a considerable state of transformation. Tom's unique ability to look beyond the traditional technology landscape and identify untapped opportunities will help build visionary, next level solutions that increase value for our customers and drive the future of digital marketing."

Zawacki is an accomplished senior executive and change agent with over 25 years of experience in the digital space. He brings a track record of success in product innovation, business strategy, operational efficiencies and revenue growth in both established and entrepreneurial settings. Prior to Infogroup, he led strategy and innovation for Rocket Fuel, Inc. During his time there, he helped to secure multimillion dollar partnerships with Fortune 500 clients across key verticals such as CPG, Auto, Finance, Travel, and Technology. Zawacki also headed up an industry-first integration between Rocket Fuel artificial intelligence and IBM Watson. Infogroup will leverage his expertise in AI, data management platforms, programmatic media, social marketing, e-commerce, and online marketing.

"I am very excited to be part of Infogroup," said Zawacki. "One of the keys to marketing performance is data integrity at scale. Infogroup is the leader in providing business and consumer data with the highest levels of accuracy and comprehensive audience coverage. I look forward to working with this amazing team to continue to provide outstanding products and services that drive business results for our clients. And, we have a great opportunity to drive innovation and data security via Human Intelligence enabled by advanced technologies that will continue our industry leadership well into the future."

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology, and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to FORTUNE 100™ enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 280 million individuals and 24 million businesses. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

