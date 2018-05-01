Infogroup Media Solutions welcomes Oriental Trading Company to its Insert Media Division

Starting with a July 1st insertion, Infogroup is excited to bring a program of this caliber to the insert media industry.

"The opportunity to expand Infogroup's current partnership with OTC was met with great enthusiasm in our division," said Nancy O'Reilly, vice president of Insert Media. "We have long believed that we could provide innovative solutions that would drive a whole new revenue stream for OTC and in turn, help grow their business. And we look forward to doing just that."



"As we've experienced with other partnerships of this kind, the consolidation of brokerage, management and insert media gives our teams a holistic view of the OTC organization. This enables our Infogroup divisions to work together creating efficiencies, marketing solutions and cross-channel opportunities that will bring about the highest rate of return to OTC," said Gretchen Littlefield, president of Infogroup Media Solutions.



"Superior media management solutions with best in class teams continues to be a top priority for Infogroup," said Michael Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup. "OTC is a valued Infogroup client today, and with this expanded partnership, we look forward to developing new opportunities for revenue growth tomorrow and beyond."

Infogroup Media Solutions empowers business, consumer, and nonprofit marketing professionals. Through our innovative data sets, media management, analytics, brokerage services and marketing solutions, we help lower the cost to acquire new revenue and hold on to current customers. For more information visit www.infogroupmediasolutions.com.

Oriental Trading Company has one simple mission: to make the world more fun. For individuals, nonprofits, churches and schools, their budget-friendly products provide countless reasons to share smiles while making all of life's moments more special. Founded in 1932, Oriental Trading became a major supplier of novelties and gifts to the U.S. carnival trade in the 1950s before expanding in the succeeding decades through catalogs, direct marketing and eventually the Internet. Today, the company continues to serve millions of customers through catalogs and websites, offering more than 40,000 products to meet the needs of individuals, teachers, schools, churches, businesses and not-for-profit organizations. For more information visit www.orientaltrading.com

