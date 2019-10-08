Infogroup Names Seasoned Harte Hanks and Epsilon Executives as EVP, Enterprise Sales, and SVP of Technology, Yes Marketing

Key hires bring deep expertise in enterprise sales and integrating best-of-breed software solutions within a partner model

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions, today announced two important executive appointments: Brad Wamsley as Executive Vice President, Enterprise Sales; and Dan DeZutter as Senior Vice President of Technology, Yes Marketing. These strategic appointments emphasize Infogroup's ongoing commitment to expanding its enterprise sales efforts and continually improving its offerings through industry-leading technology integrations.

"Both Brad and Dan are proven leaders when it comes to creating and leading highly effective teams, and we're thrilled to be bringing their skills, reputation, and expertise into the Infogroup fold," said Mike Iaccarino, chairman and CEO of Infogroup.

In his new role, Wamsley, who previously spent more than 25 years leading vital growth initiatives at global marketing services firm Harte Hanks, will play a key role in strengthening Infogroup's presence in existing verticals, expanding the company's client base, and strengthening the company's channel relationships.

Most recently, Wamsley served as Vice President of New Business and Vice President of Growth Markets at Harte Hanks. As their VP of Growth Markets, Wamsley built and led a 75+ person team responsible for approximately 160 Enterprise accounts and $175 million in annual revenues, across all of the firm's products and services.

"Infogroup is a leading, well-established brand with an incredible reputation and an already-enviable client list," Wamsley said. "At the same time, there's still some amazing greenfield space out there that represents a huge growth opportunity for Infogroup, among large Enterprises in particular. I'm excited to roll up my sleeves and go after those opportunities, with a respected and seasoned team by my side."

DeZutter previously served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Architecture and Innovation at Epsilon, where he led the Solution Architecture and Innovation team for Epsilon's Technology Practice. In his new role, DeZutter will lead ongoing technology integration efforts and explore new opportunities to further enhance the company's technology stack for even greater efficiency and client results.

During his 15 years at Epsilon, DeZutter helped establish the future technology vision for their world-class CRM and direct marketing network. After departing Epsilon in 2018, DeZutter served as Director of Enterprise Data Management of Discover Financial Services.

"My new role with Yes Marketing aligns perfectly with my passion for using data and technology to deliver business results," DeZutter said. "By combining the vast data resources of Infogroup with Yes Marketing's technology and agency capabilities, we're able to drive amazing results for our clients, and I'm excited to be a part of that."

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and 3rd party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses, to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 45+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com .

About Yes Marketing

Yes Marketing focuses on enabling marketers to engage, acquire and retain consumers along each stage of the consumer journey with a brand – from awareness through consideration, purchase and lifetime loyalty. This is accomplished through a unique combination of expert marketing services, best-of-breed technology and proprietary data assets that enable brands to create and deliver truly personalized, data-driven customer experiences with the help of a single vendor with an integrated technology and service offering. To learn more, call 1-877-937-6245, email sales@yesmarketing.com or visit www.yesmarketing.com.

SOURCE Infogroup

Related Links

http://www.infogroup.com

