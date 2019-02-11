Infogroup Relocates NYC Office to Support Growth and Strategic Transformation

DALLAS, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of data and multichannel marketing solutions, has moved its New York hub into new office space at 155 West 23rd Street, New York, NY. The modern, 7000 square foot space is located in Manhattan's Midtown South neighborhood which has seen a recent influx of similarly creative and leading-edge technology companies. The relocation comes in the wake of the company's hiring growth, including a bolstered executive team.

Senior leadership based in Infogroup's New York City office includes:

Andrew Bloom , president of Enterprise Solutions – With 20 years of global experience in high growth public and start-up companies in the digital content, advertising, data and technology sectors, Bloom oversees how Infogroup's data and marketing technologies are leveraged to bring advanced analytics, business knowledge and next level solutions to clients. Prior to joining Infogroup, he held executive roles at Sizmek and Spot Runner.

, president of Enterprise Solutions – With 20 years of global experience in high growth public and start-up companies in the digital content, advertising, data and technology sectors, Bloom oversees how Infogroup's data and marketing technologies are leveraged to bring advanced analytics, business knowledge and next level solutions to clients. Prior to joining Infogroup, he held executive roles at Sizmek and Spot Runner. Mark Cullinane , president of Local Marketing Solutions – Cullinane is an accomplished senior executive with leadership experience in multiple industries including digital advertising, consumer internet, gaming, technology services, and software. He brings a track record of success in results-focused leadership and building high-growth businesses. Cullinane joined Infogroup from Publishers Clearing House.

, president of Local Marketing Solutions – Cullinane is an accomplished senior executive with leadership experience in multiple industries including digital advertising, consumer internet, gaming, technology services, and software. He brings a track record of success in results-focused leadership and building high-growth businesses. Cullinane joined Infogroup from Publishers Clearing House. Andy Goldstein , chief financial officer – Goldstein leads the strategic finance, accounting, legal and data audit & security teams at Infogroup. He has held several executive positions at companies across the media and sports/entertainment industries and has managed highly successful growth initiatives for multiple private equity and public companies including Purch, a digital content and commerce company, and the NJ Devils.

, chief financial officer – Goldstein leads the strategic finance, accounting, legal and data audit & security teams at Infogroup. He has held several executive positions at companies across the media and sports/entertainment industries and has managed highly successful growth initiatives for multiple private equity and public companies including Purch, a digital content and commerce company, and the NJ Devils. Eric Kider , general manager of Credit.net – Kider is a veteran product development and sales executive with 20 years' experience working in the information services and financial industries. His vast expertise includes small business credit, compliance and risk products and strategy development. Prior to Infogroup, Kider held several leadership positions at Dun and Bradstreet and Wolters Kluwer .

, general manager of Credit.net – Kider is a veteran product development and sales executive with 20 years' experience working in the information services and financial industries. His vast expertise includes small business credit, compliance and risk products and strategy development. Prior to Infogroup, Kider held several leadership positions at Dun and Bradstreet and . Tony Marlow , chief marketing officer – Marlow oversees all aspects of Infogroup's corporate marketing strategy, brand development and communications. He is a veteran digital media and marketing expert with special interest in leveraging data to make deeper and more meaningful connections with people. Previously, he was the global head and vice president of B2B Marketing for Yahoo and Verizon Media, formerly Oath.

, chief marketing officer – Marlow oversees all aspects of Infogroup's corporate marketing strategy, brand development and communications. He is a veteran digital media and marketing expert with special interest in leveraging data to make deeper and more meaningful connections with people. Previously, he was the global head and vice president of B2B Marketing for Yahoo and Verizon Media, formerly Oath. Tim Smith , chief marketing officer of Local Marketing Solutions – Smith is a digital veteran with more than 20 years of expertise in the digital marketing and advertising space. He has helped Fortune 500 clients generate awareness, drive acquisition and grow ROI in his senior level positions at AppsFlyer, Rocket Fuel, Inc., formerly [x+1], and Lemonade.

"Our New York office is now an ultra modern facility in an even more desirable location. This is the perfect environment for our top tier talent to execute on the vision for both Infogroup and our clients," says Michael Iaccarino, chairman and CEO, Infogroup.

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to FORTUNE 100™ enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 280 million individuals and 24 million businesses. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com .

SOURCE Infogroup

Related Links

https://www.infogroup.com/

