Infogroup Signs Reseller Agreement with Plunkett Research to Build Out Market Research Data Offerings

New product offers ReferenceUSA customers deeper market research and competitive intelligence

DALLAS, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of business intelligence and multichannel marketing solutions, announced today that it has entered into a reseller agreement with Plunkett Research. Under the terms of the new agreement, Infogroup's ReferenceUSA division will resell the product, Plunkett Research Online, a market research data and reporting platform.

ReferenceUSA provides the library community with the most accurate and up-to-date business and residential information for reference and research. The Plunkett Research agreement allows ReferenceUSA to extend its market research data offerings. Patrons gain access to deeper intelligence on industry trends, company executives, industry associations, and key statistics within any business vertical.

"We are thrilled to provide this value-added option to our customers. Plunkett Research Online is a natural fit and complements the data provided by ReferenceUSA's online SaaS platform," said Mark Cullinane, president of Local Marketing Solutions at Infogroup. "This robust data offering empowers entrepreneurs and researchers to gather the business intelligence needed to gain a competitive edge."

Jack Plunkett, CEO of Plunkett Research, said, "We're excited to team up with the terrific people at ReferenceUSA. Their deep relationships with librarians and understanding of libraries' unique needs make them the ideal group to spread the word about the Plunkett Research Online industry reference platform. At the same time, ReferenceUSA and Plunkett Research products are perfectly complementary–libraries that subscribe to both will be able to harness the full power of our deep data analyses."





About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions. Infogroup provides data, technology and services that help marketers acquire new customers and maximize the value of existing relationships. The company's data and marketing solutions help clients of all sizes, from local SMBs to FORTUNE 100TM enterprises, increase sales and customer loyalty. Infogroup provides both digital and traditional marketing channel expertise that is enhanced by access to our proprietary data on 280 million individuals and 24 million businesses. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

About Plunkett Research, Ltd.

Plunkett Research is a global leader in market research and industry data. Its online subscription service is used by many of the world's top corporations, universities, libraries and government agencies. Plunkett's in-house, Texas-based analysts continuously update its market research, industry statistics, forecasts and industry trends analysis. Online user tools include easy PDF and Excel data exports, citations and Build-A-Report, enabling the creation of custom-selected industry overviews. Another outstanding feature is the system's Industry Analytics tool, providing sector revenues and forecasts for 500 U.S. industries. Plunkett's up-to-the-minute data, easy interface and terrific subscription prices make Plunkett Research Online popular with libraries all types.

SOURCE Infogroup