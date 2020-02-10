Infogroup Taps Rohan Chandran as Its Chief Product Officer

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infogroup, a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions, announced today the hire of Rohan Chandran as chief product officer — a new role designed to lead the company's transformation initiatives in 2020 and beyond. In this role, Chandran will unify the company's strategy for its industry-leading proprietary data, with Infogroup's state-of-the-art technology applications.

Infogroup makes more than 24 million verification calls each year to ensure data quality, and its cloud-based Data Axle technology enables real-time updates to business and consumer data files. Chandran learned to appreciate the accuracy of Infogroup's data during stints at YP and Telenav, both of which were Infogroup customers.

"With three Stanford degrees and several patents, Rohan Chandran blends domain knowledge with an entrepreneurial spirit," said Infogroup Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. "He knows our datasets and knows how our customers think — because he was one. Rohan will lead our effort to enable our clients to make better business decisions in real-time. On a personal level, he is one of the most personable technologists I've met and a great fit for our culture."

Chandran joins the company from Shopkick, where, as chief product and technology officer, he led the buildout of a real-time data platform, and the introduction of new product lines, while overseeing product management, growth, engineering, design, analytics and data science, and operations. Before that he served as VP and GM of mobile and analytics at Telenav, head of consumer products at YP, and co-founder and CEO of Collient.

"As a former Infogroup customer what stayed with me was the fundamental robustness of their data compared to that of their competitors; no one else does verification the way Infogroup does, and this kind of dedication to quality begets trust," said Chandran. "Now, as part of Infogroup, I'm excited to work alongside a great team that will position Infogroup as a trusted business partner — helping companies drive better decision-making by leveraging our real-time business intelligence."

To learn more about Infogroup, its data, products and leadership, go to https://www.infogroup.com/about-us/.

About Infogroup

Infogroup is a leading provider of data and data-driven marketing solutions for salespeople, marketers, and professionals. The company's solutions are powered by its proprietary business and consumer databases and supplemented by client and third party data. Clients range from Fortune 500 enterprises and local businesses to not-for-profit and political organizations. Infogroup's cloud-based Data Axle technology allows for real-time updates to its business and consumer data files, and also provides clients with a real-time API delivery platform for the most accurate and up-to-date information to support their marketing and business needs. Infogroup has 45+ years of history creating its own data and makes 24+ million verification calls per year to ensure data quality. For more information, visit www.infogroup.com.

