InfoLawGroup Welcomes Renowned Privacy Attorney Lael Bellamy as Partner

Internationally Recognized Authority in Privacy, AI, AdTech, and Cybersecurity Brings Three Decades of In-House and Am Law 200 Experience

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoLawGroup LLP is proud to announce that Lael Bellamy, a nationally recognized privacy and data protection leader with more than 30 years of experience, has joined the firm as Partner. Ms. Bellamy joins from DLA Piper and further strengthens InfoLawGroup's position as a premier national boutique focused on privacy and data governance, advertising law and technology matters.

Ms. Bellamy brings a rare combination of major law firm experience and decades of in-house leadership; she served as Chief Privacy Officer of ING/Voya and The Weather Channel (later a division of IBM) and previously led the global privacy office at The Home Depot.

"Lael is an outstanding addition to our team," said Justine Young Gottshall, Co-Managing Partner of InfoLawGroup and IAPP Fellow of Information Privacy. "We have worked together in various capacities, and I have long admired her leadership, judgment, and practical solutions to privacy and data governance challenges. She brings unparalleled depth in AdTech, AI, and data strategy, including her experience leading global privacy programs. She is one of the most respected voices in the field, and I am thrilled that we now have the opportunity to work together as partners at InfoLawGroup."

"At InfoLawGroup, our work sits at the intersection of advertising, technology, and data. Lael brings exceptional depth in each of these areas, and I am excited for our clients to benefit from the insight and experience she brings," said Jamie Rubin, Co-Managing Partner of InfoLawGroup.

Ms. Bellamy is honored to be named a Westin Emeritus Fellow by the IAPP, a distinction that recognizes professionals who have made significant contributions to the field of privacy law. She is a Senior Fellow at the Future of Privacy Forum and has served on both the Executive Board of Directors and Educational Board of the IAPP.

A longtime leader in the legal community, Ms. Bellamy previously served as President of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC) Georgia Chapter and on ACC National Committees. She was named the ACC's "Member of the Year" in recognition of her volunteer leadership and contributions to the in-house bar. She currently serves on the Advisory Committee of the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta and is an adjunct professor of privacy law at Emory University School of Law. She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and a graduate of Cornell University and Emory University School of Law.

"InfoLawGroup brings practical and nimble solutions that offer true value to their clients while practicing the kind of sophisticated, high-impact legal work typically associated with large firms," said Ms. Bellamy. "I am looking forward to being a more strategic partner to my clients. A collaborative, solutions-oriented approach is where I believe the best results happen."

About InfoLawGroup LLP

InfoLawGroup LLP is a nationally recognized boutique law firm focused on the intersection of the firm's core practice areas privacy and data security, advertising and technology. The firm's privacy practice advises companies across industries on regulatory compliance, data strategy, breach response, investigations, and emerging technology governance.

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SOURCE InfoLawGroup LLP