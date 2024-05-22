Infold Games, a New International Brand Under Papergames: Empower the World With Creativity

SINGAPORE, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Infold Games is pleased to announce the launch of Infold Games, a new overseas brand under Papergames. With the slogan "Empower the world with creativity," Infold Games is committed to bringing unprecedented experiences to global players through diversified, innovative entertainment products.

About Papergames

Founded in August 2013, Papergames is a company specializing in interactive entertainment. The company currently has two main product series: the Nikki series and the Love series. Some representative titles include Love Nikki, Shining Nikki, Mr Love: Queen's Choice, Love and Deepspace, etc.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc., travelled to China and personally visited Papergames. He praised the company's development and commended the exquisite graphics and smooth gameplay of Papergames's Nikki series and Love series.

In November 2022, Papergames announced Project: The Perceiver, a cross-platform, open-world action game inspired by Chinese culture, reflecting its dedication to exploring the boundaries of creation. The company also announced a cross-platform, open-world dress-up game called Infinity Nikki.

In addition to games, Papergames has also been involved in various cultural and entertainment ventures such as animation and IP derivatives, continuously creating new, interactive entertainment experiences. So far, it has released content that includes the teaser for the animated film Nikki and the God of Dreams, IP-derived comics, music, etc.

About Infold Games

Infold Games emphasizes emotional connection and immersive experiences in video games, aiming to create a rich universe for players and encourage everyone through its work. Building on this philosophy, Infold Games, with a strategic global perspective, further broadens its horizons to empower the world with creativity.

One of Infold Game's newest products in the Love series, Love and Deepspace, has achieved remarkable results in many countries and regions since its release on January 18, 2024. With its unique, ultra-realistic 3D interactive gameplay in romance, the game has attracted many players and successfully topped the free and best-selling mobile game charts in regions worldwide.

Infold Game's new entry in the Nikki series, Infinity Nikki, held offline playtests in North America and Japan in May 2024. Many testers expressed their love for the game.

Infold Games is based in Singapore and has established branches in various cities such as Los Angeles, Tokyo, Seoul, and Taipei. Upholding its mission of "empower the world with creativity," Infold Games will continue to launch more high-quality content. At the same time, Infold Games will actively seek cooperation with renowned global enterprises and talents to promote the development of the entertainment industry.

