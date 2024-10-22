Infolinks Appoints Jonathan Slavin as Chief Business Officer

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolinks Media , a premium advertising marketplace that guarantees the most effective, sustainable curation of proprietary ad placements, today announced it has named advertising veteran Jonathan Slavin as its Chief Business Officer. Slavin's appointment reflects Infolinks' commitment to providing its demand-side partners with the most predictable way to increase their return on ad spend (ROAS) across Infolinks' exclusive network of 25,000+ premium display, video and connected television (CTV) publishing partners.

Slavin is the founder of JTG Ventures, a growth and revenue accelerator consultancy, and previously held key leadership positions at top media firms, including Digital Remedy (formerly CPXi), News Corp, and The Washington Post Companies. In each instance, he helped the companies develop and drive the adoption of their advertiser offerings. For three years prior to assuming the role of Chief Business Officer at Infolinks, Slavin was an advisor to the company. During that period, he focused on priming its marketplace to deliver on Infolinks' advertising partners' primary goals and requirements. Moving forward, he takes full responsibility for the growth and outcomes Infolinks promises those partners.

"Jonathan's appointment is a big win for the Infolinks team and our advertisers," said Infolinks CEO Bob Regular. "As our partners know, he understands their needs like nobody else and has primed our marketplace to ensure they have what they need to predictably place the most powerful advertisements possible today."

Infolinks' direct relationships with its publishing partners give it the unique access to auction, place and activate its proprietary advertising units in the right contexts at the right time based on the audience and behavioral signals proven to drive the strongest performance. This provides Infolinks' advertising partners with unrivaled transparency and return. Infolinks' unique position in the marketplace and impressive partnerships with publishers and advertisers are what attracted Slavin's interest in the company.

"Infolinks understands that advertisers are responsible for driving superior brand and performance outcomes and is focused on serving that objective, full stop," said Slavin. "The team also knows that advertisers do not want to re-architect everything they do to win. That is why the Infolinks marketplace is so easy to access through our advertising partners' DSPs of choice, as well as through self-service and managed service options. Stay tuned for more on that front."

Since Regular, a former editor and publisher, active investor, and serial marketing technology company CEO, took the helm of Infolinks in 2018, the company has expanded its leadership and offerings, made several strategic acquisitions, and grown into one of the most successful in its sector.

The Infolinks marketplace:

Offers a rare curation of Premium Proprietary Ad Placements optimized to achieve extraordinary performance outcomes for advertisers at scale.

Provides the most transparent, green path to publisher ad inventory, providing partners with the clarity and confidence they seek when investing in display, video and CTV inventory options.

Automates perfect placements of advertisements within the most potent ad units directly across its exclusive network of 25,000 premium publishers.

Allows advertisers to reach their ideal audiences, no matter how broad or specific, with surgical precision and high viewability, based on the superior intent and interest signals our Smart Algorithm synthesizes when curating placements.

Provides deep insights into audience viewability, attention and intent.

Is MFA-free and Zero Impact.

"I'm overjoyed to join Infolinks right now," said Slavin. "The company hasn't just tamed the open web – it's become a go-to marketplace beyond the walled gardens where advertisers can safely and efficiently execute programmatic buying at scale and with full confidence. You can't beat that!"

About Infolinks Media

Infolinks is a premium, direct curated marketplace that guarantees the most effective and sustainable placement of proprietary advertising placements. Infolinks AI-powered Smart AlgorithmTM, makes it easy for our advertising partners to instantly access the insights and perfectly curated mix of ad units they need to appear within to drive the strongest, greenest return on ad spend (ROAS) across our exclusive network of 25,000+ premium publishing partners. Infolinks' direct, exclusive partnerships with publishers provide unrivaled transparency and allow our advertising partners to outperform their brand and performance marketing goals across their display, video and CTV advertising investments by as much as 25%. If you are interested in a guaranteed way to maximize your ROAS or monetization across display, video and CTV, visit www.infolinks.com .

