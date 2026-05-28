Infolinks Integrates with Basis to Embed Curated Supply Directly into Media Execution Workflows

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolinks Media, the premium advertising marketplace offering advertisers curated proprietary placements and data, today announced a direct integration with Basis, the industry's leading intelligent operating system for autonomous advertising, embedding its supply directly into the workflows where campaigns are planned, activated, and optimized.

The integration brings Infolinks' Premium Proprietary Placement media inventory into the Basis platform, enabling advertisers to access high-impact display, native, and video inventory across thousands of direct publisher relationships without leaving their core system of execution.

As media teams face increasing pressure to consolidate tools and streamline operations, the integration removes friction between planning and activation. Buyers can now incorporate curated, SPO-aligned supply into campaigns more efficiently, without introducing additional platforms, hops, or complexity.

"Infolinks' high quality pre-curated media that delivers outcomes is very valuable to advertisers as the industry moves toward more consolidated and automated media execution," said Bob Regular, CEO at Infolinks. "This integration with Basis ensures our proprietary placements and real-time intent data are embedded directly into campaign workflows, enabling advertisers to operate more efficiently while maintaining control over quality and performance."

Rather than routing through fragmented paths, advertisers gain more direct access to premium inventory supported by strong contextual, engagement and behavioral signals. This approach improves signal fidelity while enabling more consistent performance across channels.

The integration also supports omnichannel execution within Basis, allowing marketers to activate Infolinks inventory across mobile, desktop and video alongside broader campaign strategies. With unified workflows and reporting, teams can better manage frequency, optimize delivery, and measure outcomes across environments.

"Basis is focused on helping marketers simplify the complexity of modern media buying while improving performance," said Mike Hoyle, Chief Product Officer at Basis. "Integrating Infolinks' curated proprietary supply into our platform gives our clients more direct access to premium inventory and supports more efficient, transparent campaign execution."

With cross-channel strategies continuing to evolve, the integration enables advertisers to extend campaigns into additional environments while maintaining consistency in planning, activation, and measurement. Infolinks' inventory can now be activated alongside other media within Basis, supporting a more unified approach to execution.

Through Basis, advertisers can seamlessly activate Infolinks inventory within a single system, reducing fragmentation while aligning with modern approaches to curation, supply path optimization, and operational efficiency.

About Basis Technologies

Basis is solving the advertising industry's biggest problems with a foundational software platform that connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. It creates capacity for media teams through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with AI-powered efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at https://basis.com.

About Infolinks Media

Infolinks is a premium direct advertising marketplace specializing in curated proprietary placements and unique data that deliver exceptional transparency, efficiency, and performance. Powered by our AI-driven Smart Algorithm™, advertisers can instantly access the right mix of ad units to drive the strongest and most sustainable return on ad spend (ROAS) across our exclusive network of premium publishing partners. Our direct publisher relationships ensure that advertisers consistently outperform their brand and performance goals across display, video, and CTV. Learn more at www.infolinks.com.

SOURCE Infolinks Media