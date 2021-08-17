Infolinks Media Partners with Feed the Children to Provide Meals to Families in Need

RIDGEWOOD, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine if the advertising you saw on the internet helped to feed a hungry child. To make this dream come true, Infolinks Media has partnered with Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger. Infolinks shares this goal and has developed a strategy to connect spending from digital media advertising to providing meals to children and families.

"Infolinks Media is committed to supporting children in need. We have a vision where digital advertising can support business and help society at the same time. Giving back to our community is a priority for our team at Infolinks Media. As a part of that commitment, we have partnered with Feed the Children to help make a difference." says Robert Regular, CEO of Infolinks Media.



Feed the Children is dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. The nonprofit provides food, essentials, school supplies and assistance to families across the U.S. Infolinks is thrilled to partner with Feed the Children as we work together to make a difference in the fight against child hunger.

About Infolinks:

Started in 2007, Infolinks Media is a leading digital media company that uses proprietary technology to connect brand advertisers to exclusive, transparent and viewable ad inventory across thousands of top publishers. Infolinks utilizes proprietary contextual intent targeting technology to target and achieve ultimate intent and performance on every impression. We pride ourselves on responsive personal service and support to ensure our customers succeed. For more information, visit https://www.infolinks.com/infolinks-partners-with-feed-the-children/.

About Feed the Children:

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 9 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships. Every dollar given goes eight times as far to provide food, hope, dignity and comfort. For more information, visit https://www.feedthechildren.org/.

