Infolob Adds Oracle Cloud at Customer to its Exadata Expertise

Delivered to an esteemed lifestyle retailer with nearly one thousand stores across the U.S. — Infolob pulled in all its top resources to evaluate the utilization of the retailer's existing Oracle infrastructure in a way that a new, ExaCC environment could be sized. The ExaCC platform consisted of three half racks to replace seven on-prem platforms of various sizes and configurations, which in turn reduced the size and complexity of the database infrastructure. The consolidation of the infrastructure resulted in hosting more databases per platform as compared to the incumbent infrastructure, and significantly optimized application/database performance.

Infolob has migrated, and is currently managing, over 50 production database instances on the retailer's new ExaCC environment along with many more non-production environments.

Speaking about his latest accomplishment, Infolob's Chief Technology Officer, Tim Fox, says "Infolob's deep skills with Exadata on-prem solutions translates directly to the Exa [email protected] platform. Our team has mastered the nuances of this new Engineered System allowing Infolob to provide the potential cost savings and flexibility of a Cloud-based, Enterprise Database Platform."

"87% of the Global Fortune 100 utilize Oracle Exadata for its numerous excellent features, further enhanced in the latest version X9M. And for existing Exadata customers — [email protected] is a quick and easy option to accomplish a hybrid cloud environment, behind their firewall. As Exadata experts — Infolob is dedicated to helping organization extract maximum performance and fully utilize all Exadata features, and at minimum costs," highlights Vijay Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of Infolob Solutions, Inc.

