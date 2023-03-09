INFOLOB Adds Two Senior VPs to its Sales & Solutions Portfolios

IRVING, Texas, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplifying its zest to learn customers' problems and then solve them with remarkable technological expertise — INFOLOB is happy to announce the addition of two new senior vice presidents to its leadership portfolio. Both Pankaj Dewan and Mahendra Raju Padmaraju are renowned names in the Oracle community with close to 50 years of combined experience across their departments of sales and solutions engineering respectively.

Bringing in phenomenal association records with SAP, Oracle, Ramco Systems, Honda, and Bharat Broadband — Mr. Dewan is a customers' advocate and believes in building relationships with his peers and the enterprise leaderships he connects with. Joining INFOLOB as SVP of Revenue and Growth Strategy for the India and APAC territory, Pankaj says, "I see significant accelerations in innovation, agility in supply chains, and faster time to market through cloud adoption. With INFOLOB's remarkable and full-spectrum of digital transformation capabilities, I aspire to bridge our customer's technological gaps in their strategy to drive growth."

An MBA from the University of Missouri and former associate of Oracle, Fujitsu Consulting, and Data Intensity — Mr. Padmaraju is a proponent of multi-cloud environments and has delivered solutions pertaining to Oracle Cloud, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. He also adds to INFOLOB's existing excellence in Oracle Fusion Apps (ERP, HCM, and SCM), E-Business Suite, data analytics, and Exadata.

Taking up his new role as SVP of Solutions Engineering focused on the North American region, Mahendra highlights, "I'm humbled and excited to join the talented INFOLOB leadership team, and look forward to providing real-time business outcomes to our clientele using our proprietary toolset and technology focused cloud and digital services."

Speaking about his twin high profile recruits, INFOLOB's founder and CEO, Vijay Cherukuri, highlights the stellar success his infra and apps consulting firm has tasted over the past few years. And adds – "Our company reorganization in January 2023 and recent expansions across APAC and Middle East have opened up tremendous opportunities that require humble humans with brilliant IT brains. I am proud to have Mahendra and Pankaj onboard INFOLOB's leadership."

INFOLOB Global Inc. is a multi-award-winning IT infrastructure and enterprise apps enablement and managed services company with unparalleled expertise over Oracle technology stack as well as Azure, AWS, GCP, SAP, ServiceNow, Salesforce, Workday, databases, and data analytics/lakes with conversational AI.

