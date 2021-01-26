Infolob Appoints Oracle Cloud and Community Leader Satyendra Pasalapudi as Managing Director

US based Oracle Platinum Partner company targets expansion across Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Tweet this

"Digital Transformation is the centrepiece of today's economic development debates, and I believe cloud is fundamental to every digital transformation initiative," says Satyendra while highlighting the usefulness of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). He adds, "OCI is aggressively launching new regions worldwide and surpassing competition with its broad offerings across SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS that are tailored for enterprises. It is exciting to be a part of Infolob leadership to help define, design, and deliver our customers' Cloud First Strategy with OCI. I will try and foster the culture of continuous learning among our associates at Infolob."

Talking about this high-profile recruit, Infolob CEO Mr. Vijay Cherukuri, said "Besides his remarkable on-premises IT architecture and database expertise, Satyendra is among the most experienced cloud computing practitioners in our industry as he started right at the inception of the technology. And since Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is now his speciality, we feel richer and stronger by having him onboard and hope to serve our clientele with admirable infrastructure services."

ABOUT INFOLOB

Infolob is one of the top Oracle Managed Platinum Partners, an Oracle Cloud Managed Service partner, and is a member of Oracle's Partner Advisory Panel. Infolob has a collaborative go-to-market (GTM) strategy with Oracle and executive sponsor assignment. It is recognized for its extensive expertise in Oracle solutions including hardware, software, and services and is a reseller of Oracle hardware and Platform products.

