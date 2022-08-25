Infolob Names Yzelle Conrad as VP of Cloud Data & DevOps

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infolob Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce the strengthening of its solutions' leadership with Yzelle Conrad De Wet.

The addition accentuates Infolob's aspiration to deliver its global clientele a complete suite of digital transformation services including cloud migration, cloud apps enablement/renovation, hybrid- and multi-cloud infrastructure managed services, database upgrades, and data management from a business intelligence viewpoint.

"Our customers admire our cloud, apps, and database competencies. However, without the ability to leverage data and gain business insights – the circle is not complete and the essence of a true digital transformations remains unfilled," highlights Vijay Cherukuri, the founder and CEO of Infolob.

He adds, "Yzelle is a data management expert with an illustrious career that has helped numerous enterprises execute their data strategy. It is my pleasure to welcome him to our team and lead our Data and DevOps services practice."

Mr. De Wet holds over two decades of experience in integrating disparate data systems to create a unified and seamless data flow. He has had previous associations with some of the most prestigious organizations including Informix Software, Compaq Computers, Hewlett Packard, and Private Equity Groups.

Within the Infolob community – Yzelle leads the Cloud Data and DevOps unit, and invests his resources to democratize data across the customers' enterprise at scale through a unified architecture to support both operational and analytic outcomes for Infolob's clientele.

Regarding his new assignment, Yzelle says, "We all understand data is digital gold. It is what we do with it will define organizations in the years to come. Infolob's global reach, strong technical competencies, and pre-emptive technology adoption places us at the center of digital transformation stage – specifically assisting our clients with a focus on value-based business outcomes."

About Infolob's Digital Business Unit

The branch focuses on a results-driven Digital Business Unit serving our customers diligently and delightfully. The multi-award-winning Oracle partner company's scope starts from app and data rationalization (cloud native and cloud agnostic) through to ETL, data fabrics, data virtualization, and data quality/data catalogues – leading to outcome-based analytical technologies being applied such as machine learning and deep learning.

For our customers, this Digital BU under Mr. De Wet aims to reduce cost of ownership, operations, scale, and maintenance of legacy systems through modernizing with fast and accurate incremental steps forward.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852191/Infolob_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Infolob Solutions, Inc.