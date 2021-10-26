Infolob's Oracle Certifications Attaining Prestigious Mark

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its multi-award-winning success as an Oracle sell and service partner for numerous Oracle products including Cloud IaaS and PaaS, Fusion Apps (Cloud SaaS), Exadata, Database, and Managed Services — Infolob Solutions, Inc. — is happy to highlight that its list of Oracle expertise as well as the pool of Oracle certified professionals are now attaining a very prestigious mark.

With the latest three certifications on DevOps on Oracle Cloud, Oracle Cloud Platform Data Management, and Oracle Database to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) – Infolob's sales and service expertise certifications have now elevated to 18. Additionally, the Texas-headquartered 250+ strong company now has 124 engineers with 53 different specializations including Oracle Certified Master (OCM), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Autonomous Database, GoldenGate, Exadata, Linux Solutions, ZDLRA, ZFS, and Weblogic server.

OCM for Oracle Database, in particular, is an utterly challenging and top-tier certification that is acquired only by esteemed and experienced database experts. It is a two days hands-on test to examine skills in various features and techniques. Among only 100-125 OCMs in the World, Infolob is proud to have two of them in Y V Ravi Kumar and Mukhtiar Singh in its talent pool. In fact, Mr. Ravi Kumar is Infolob's Oracle certification trendsetter as he is an Oracle ACE Director, co-author of three books, and technical reviewer of upcoming book titled 'Oracle 19c AutoUpgrade Best Practices'. He has led the company to be the first North American Oracle Partner to complete the OCI Professional Exam.

"Our relentless focus is on serving elite Oracle solutions to our clients, and to do that, we identify our growing pool of Oracle certified engineers as one of the primary ways to earn the trust of new prospect clients who may not be aware of our earlier accomplishments," says Vijay Cherukuri, Founder and CEO of Infolob.

Vijay adds that "Actively earning these eminent expertise reflect our unwavering belief in Oracle technology stack and dedication to serve its 400k plus customers. Oracle has an envious cloud portfolio, complemented by the maximum number of cloud regions than any other provider. This makes OCI a natural choice for all existing Oracle customers and we at Infolob aspire to install confidence into each of those customers as their cloud enabler of choice with our list of expertise – which are not easy to earn."

SOURCE Infolob Solutions, Inc.