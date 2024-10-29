InfoMagnus Wins GitHub's Platform Partner of the Year Award.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InfoMagnus, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and a GitHub Advanced Partner, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious GitHub Partner of the Year: Channel Platform Partner of the Year. This award highlights InfoMagnus's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that help businesses accelerate their digital transformation through GitHub's platform.

The Platform Partner of the Year award recognizes InfoMagnus's significant contributions to promoting and driving the adoption of GitHub's cutting-edge platform. InfoMagnus has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of GitHub's ecosystem, leveraging its expertise in areas such as Copilot, Actions, GitHub Advanced Security (GHAS), and migration services to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses across industries.

"This award is a reflection of our team's dedication and our strong partnership with GitHub," said InfoMagnus Founder Sal Manzo. "We are proud to be recognized for the innovative work we've done in supporting businesses as they integrate GitHub's powerful platform into their development environments. This recognition underscores our focus on helping companies harness the full potential of GitHub to drive growth, enhance security, and boost efficiency."

Throughout the past year, InfoMagnus has helped clients transform their software development practices by integrating advanced GitHub features such as Copilot and GitHub Actions. The company's Copilot Readiness Assessments, workshops, and hackathons have positioned it as a go-to partner for businesses looking to adopt GitHub Copilot and modernize their development workflows.

As a GitHub Advanced Partner, InfoMagnus will continue to build on its momentum, offering comprehensive services and consulting designed to help organizations fully leverage the GitHub platform. The company remains committed to driving innovation, enabling clients to stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.

About InfoMagnus

At InfoMagnus, we are architects of digital evolution, driven by a passion for innovation and practicality, positioning us at the forefront of technology consulting. We lead the industry by creating strategic solutions that blend deep technical expertise with transformative insights in Modern DevOps, Data and AI, Application Modernization and Cloud.

As dedicated partners, we align with your vision and extend your team to deliver results that propel your business forward.

