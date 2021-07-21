INFONETICS Acquired by Datacor, Inc.

GROVE CITY, Ohio, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INFONETICS, Inc., provider of business management software and IT consulting to packaged gas and welding supply businesses throughout the US, is pleased to announce it has been acquired by Datacor, Inc., a leading provider of process manufacturing and distribution software.

As the newest member of the Datacor family of companies, INFONETICS will continue to provide software, service, and support to the industrial gas, welding supply, and cylinder rental sector. David J. Frea, president of INFONETICS, and his entire management team, will continue to manage the day-to-day operations of INFONETICS.

"It's a new and exciting chapter for us at INFONETICS," said Mr. Frea. "We've always strived to provide our customers with the solutions that best fit their business needs and that's not going to change under the Datacor umbrella. This is nothing but a good thing for INFONETICS and our customers, and we look forward to working with the Datacor team to bring their advanced business management solutions into a sector that's quickly outgrowing the solutions traditionally available to them."

The acquisition of INFONETICS will expand Datacor's offerings and is aligned with Datacor's strategy to become the leader in business software for the industrial gas and welding supply industry.

"We are thrilled INFONETICS is now a part of Datacor," said Tom Jackson, President of Datacor, Inc. "The INFONETICS name is known and respected thanks to their incredible commitment to their customers and legendary support. Joining our teams together is only going to make us all stronger — customers included."

About INFONETICS

INFONETICS is an information management consultant and developer serving Welding Supply, Industrial Supply, Industrial Gas, and Rental Equipment businesses. In addition to INFORRMS, their integrated point-of-sale, accounting, inventory, and rental software suite, they provide, service, and support a variety of information technology solutions, from web hosting and design to VoIP phone systems. They are headquartered in Grove City, Ohio. For additional information, visit infonetx.com.

About Datacor

Datacor is a leading provider of process manufacturing and distribution software that helps professionals maximize productivity, use data as a competitive advantage and drive smarter business growth. By remaining a single source of trusted technology, upholding a longstanding reputation as industry experts, and serving as a partner in business improvement, we help modern businesses optimize sales and better serve their customers. Learn more at www.datacor.com .

Media Contact:

Jim Greco

INFONETICS, Inc.

[email protected]

614.875.2006

SOURCE INFONETICS