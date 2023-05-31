Infoplus Commerce and eHub Announce Partnership for Full-Suite Logistics and Supply Chain Solution

ST. LOUIS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoplus Commerce and eHub, two leading providers of software in the logistics and supply chain space, join forces to offer a comprehensive solution for growth in warehousing. The partnership will provide customers with access to the best shipping rates available, a powerful WMS, and a seamless integration between the two softwares, streamlining their operations and increasing their efficiency.

"Our partnership with eHub is a natural fit, and we are thrilled to offer our customers a complete end-to-end solution for their logistics and supply chain needs," said Peter Hubert, CEO of Infoplus Commerce. "With our industry-leading WMS and eHub's expertise in supply chain shipping, we are well-positioned to help our customers achieve their goals and stay ahead of the competition."

The integration between the two systems will allow customers to manage their inventory, orders, and shipping from a single platform, with real-time updates and tracking information. With access to the best shipping rates, customers can save on shipping costs and increase their margins. Additionally, customers can benefit from the wealth of data available through the combined system, enabling them to make informed decisions about their operations and supply chain management.

"We are excited about our partnership with Infoplus Commerce, because of the competitive advantage it will give our customers," said Wade Sleater, CEO of eHub. "Our combined knowledge of logistics and technology, and our focus on customer service and innovation, provides a complete solution for our customers to be successful with their fulfillment."

For more information on the Infoplus Commerce and eHub partnership, visit infopluscommerce.com/partner-program/ehub .

About Infoplus:

Infoplus Commerce is a leading provider of cloud-based warehouse management software. Our platform streamlines the entire order fulfillment process, from inventory management to shipping and returns. With omni-order management, cutting-edge automation abilities, countless established integrations, and total customization, Infoplus is one of the most powerful WMS' available. Whether you're a small business just starting out or a large enterprise with complex fulfillment needs, Infoplus has the tools and expertise to help you succeed. Visit us today to learn more about our WMS solution at infopluscommerce.com.

About eHub:

eHub connects shippers with carriers, shopping carts, and marketplaces to provide flexibility and competitive advantage through a dynamic API. The eHub solutions provide businesses with cost savings and new revenue through competitive rates, responsive customer services, pre-negotiated shipping contracts, and the eHub Network. The eHub Network offers a variety of complementary advantages to merchants looking for the best 3PL value and advantages to 3PLs looking for new business opportunities. To learn more about eHub please visit www.ehub.com.

