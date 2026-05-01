Infopro Digital Launches Global Risk & Markets Shows, Uniting Risk, Data, Technology and Compliance Leaders -- New York Edition at the Javits Center, September 23-24

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infopro Digital today announced the launch of its Risk & Markets Shows, a new global event series spanning London, New York, and Singapore. The series is designed to reflect the increasingly interconnected nature of financial markets, convening senior leaders across risk, compliance, data, and technology to address the industry's most pressing challenges.

The New York edition, taking place September 23–24 at the Javits Center, will serve as a flagship gathering for North America's financial services community.

At the core of the New York event is a powerful co-location strategy, bringing together Risk Live North America, Tech & Data in Financial Markets (TDFM), and XLoD under one roof. This integrated platform is designed to unite leaders across risk, data, technology, and compliance — driving strategic industry dialogue, fostering collaboration, and breaking down long-standing silos that no longer reflect how institutions operate today.

Backed by Infopro Digital's leading brands — Risk.net, WatersTechnology, Chartis Research, FX Markets, Central Banking, and 1LoD — the Risk & Markets Shows combine deep research, editorial authority, and practitioner-led insight to create a market-defining forum.

"Firms today are dealing with challenges that cut across risk, compliance, data, and technology simultaneously," said Ben Wood, Executive Director, Risk Global at Infopro Digital. "By co‑locating Risk Live North America, TDFM, and xLoD, we're creating a platform that reflects how these issues now intersect, rather than treating them as separate conversations."

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the industry. Artificial intelligence is rapidly being embedded into core workflows, data is emerging as both a strategic asset and operational bottleneck, and regulatory pressures continue to intensify globally. At the same time, market volatility and geopolitical uncertainty are exposing the limitations of fragmented decision-making.



"Real progress only happens when the right voices are part of the same conversation," Wood added. "Bringing these events together creates space for practical problem‑solving — where challenges can be worked through collaboratively, not in isolation."

Kicking off the New York event on September 23, an exclusive, closed-door Leaders Forum will convene CROs, CCOs, CTOs, CDOs, and senior risk leaders for candid, peer-level discussion and benchmarking on shared industry pain points.

Simon Blazeby Managing Director for Events and Marketing Solutions for Infopro Digital concluded,

"Risk leaders need to go deep on credit, market, liquidity, and conduct risk. Technology leaders need to define the data and AI architecture that will drive the next era of competitiveness. And then the two must converge — because the institutions that win are those that solve these challenges as one. The Risk & Markets Show is built for exactly that: forging the future of risk and markets, together."

About Infopro Digital

Infopro Digital is a global leader in business intelligence, combining proprietary research, trusted editorial brands, and premium events to serve key sectors including financial services, insurance, and technology. Through its portfolio, Infopro Digital connects senior decision-makers worldwide, helping them navigate complexity and make more informed strategic decisions.

Media Contact:

Ben Lee

Head of Events Strategy, Americas

Infopro Digital

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 212-776-8085

SOURCE Infopro Digital