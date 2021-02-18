Infopro Learning Announced the Promotion of Sriraj Mallick to CEO and President of Infopro Learning Effective 21st January 2021

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In announcing the promotion, Infopro Learning Chairman and Founder Andy Gaur said "Sriraj Mallick is an extraordinary leader who in the last 7 years has energized the organization by driving growth & building an amazing company culture. He has successfully launched performance driven learning services and digital platforms and scaled our business globally. Sriraj has had a profound impact on our company and I look forward to his continued leadership as the CEO of Infopro Learning."

Sriraj expressed his gratitude to everyone who have been part of this journey and said that he was inspired to work alongside such a talented team that believes in the purpose of "unlocking human potential". Embracing his new role as CEO in January 2021, Sriraj Mallick shares his vision, "Imagining future is creating one. We are committed to a shared future with our Clients, Partners and Employees that is driven by growth, innovation, and a singular focus on unlocking performance. I am energized with the immense possibility of what we can achieve and look forward to building our future together."

About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of people -employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking the potential of people unleashes higher levels of performance, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company's strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately - transform.

People are a primary source of an organization's competitive advantage. Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people.

As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers a full- service of solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Their digital platforms and global infrastructure enable accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.

Infopro Learning offers its "unlock" series of innovative leadership and talent development programs designed as a blended learning journey for individual contributors as well as first time, mid-level, and executive leaders. Infopro Learning's specialized learning solutions are outcomes based and helps organizations improve performance in areas of product adoption, customer education, sales, customer service, IT/ Tech & onboarding.

