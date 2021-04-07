Infopro Learning Offers Talent as a Service to Drive Corporate L&D Strategies

PLAINSBORO, N.J., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The events of 2020 brought in unprecedented challenges and changed the way modern workplaces operate today. For the business world, the greatest challenge was to strike the balance between employee well-being and productivity. Businesses had to adapt quickly to survive the disruptive environment and the ones who managed to embraced change, emerged victorious.

As the dust settles, organizations are looking toward the future. They recognize the need to increase their preparedness by developing more agile learning strategies, improving training effectiveness, and increasing their ability to not only scale up but also scale back just as rapidly to handle the peaks and valleys they expect to come. However, creating and managing L&D talent in times of such crisis is hampered by unpredictability. The dichotomy here is the increasing need to maintain or reduce headcount, overhead, and budget yet there is a higher and rapid demand for training.

Infopro Learning's offering of "Talent as a Service," helps organizations develop a pool of experienced and skilled professionals available on demand in a pay for consumption model. With a global network of more than 7000+ learning professionals spanning 40+ countries and 14 languages, in addition to over 300 global suppliers, Infopro Learning helps reduce turnaround time for critical L&D initiatives by enabling you to scale faster and making it easier to forecast demand by matching it with supply in real time, so you do not have to pay for excess capacity. It also increases value of learning program by helping organizations to work with specialists instead of generalists. With customized engagement models, organizations have access to a wide variety of roles including Virtual Trainers, Instructional Designers, Graphics and Media Resources, Learning Project and Program Managers, Learning Architects, LMS Administrators, Virtual Session Moderators and Producers Training Coordinators, Learning Strategists and more, for short-term and long-term talent requirements.

Andrea Turner, SVP, Learning Services, Infopro Learning, is leading the initiative and shares, "The challenge we hear most often from our clients is that with unpredictability around forecasts and revenue, their headcount allocations for fixed L&D teams are unstable at best, therefore they see a great benefit in creating a variable cost model to increase broader talent availability, scale-ability, skills and reach, without the fixed overhead that comes with it. Clients also cite that the sourcing, qualification, onboarding, and deployment support we provide frees them up to focus on more strategic and impactful work., performance and business outcomes."

About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of people - employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking the potential of people unleashes higher levels of performance, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company's strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately transform.

People are a primary source of an organization's competitive advantage. Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people.

As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers a full- service of solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Their digital platforms and global infrastructure enable accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.

To learn more about how Talent as a Service can help unlock your organization's potential, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Media Contact:

Nolan Hout

801-899-5845

[email protected]

SOURCE Infopro Learning