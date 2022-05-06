Infopro Learning Retains Its Position as Strategic Leader on 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning

PLAINSBORO, N.J., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation gained a coveted spot as a Strategic Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning. For the 3rd time in a row, the company has retained its position as Strategic Leader. Our placement in the distinguished report exemplifies our 25 years of experience and commitment to developing cutting-edge corporate training and development solutions.

Fosway Strategic Leader

"We have kept our position as a strategic leader for the 3rd consecutive year. It is a fantastic achievement possible because of the brilliance of our team and our commitment to our first brand promise 'deliver meaningful and engaging learning experiences.' This strategic leadership position reconfirms our unwavering commitment to exceptional quality, agility and innovation."

- Sriraj Mallick – CEO, Infopro Learning.

Infopro Learning's position as a strategic digital learning partner for global enterprises - helping them obtain accountable business outcomes out of their L&D initiatives – is highlighted by Fosway Group, Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ is a five-dimensional market analysis model that is used to demonstrate and understand the relative potential and performance of digital learning providers. The Strategic Leader status is designated for solutions that offer a comprehensive set of capabilities across a wide range of features and services. It also shows incredible market success and client loyalty.

"Infopro Learning continues to consolidate its position as a strategic leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "The company's rich suite of capability continues to drive growth in complex, enterprise-scale customers."

Please click here to download the complete Fosway 9-Grid™ Report

About Infopro Learning

Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company's strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.

Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.

Media Contact:

Nolan Hout

801-899-5845

[email protected]

SOURCE Infopro Learning