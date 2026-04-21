Infoquest Opens Americas Office

DUBAI, UAE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoquest, the custom sourcing expert network, announces the official opening of its Americas headquarters. The office marks the firm's first physical presence in the Western Hemisphere and establishes a dedicated hub for all Americas-based client operations across the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Infoquest in the Americas

Founded in 2023, Infoquest has built a rapidly growing expert network serving leading consulting firms, private equity investors, and corporate strategy teams across EMEA. The Americas' expansion was driven by a sustained increase in demand from North American clients requiring expert network coverage, combined with the need to align the company's operations with its Americas client base.

This expansion addresses the limits of traditional expert databases, which struggle to provide the precision needed for specific research demands. Infoquest overcomes this by custom-sourcing every expert from scratch, ensuring exact profile matches for each brief. This approach delivers higher relevance and faster turnaround, regardless of sector. The new Americas office extends this bespoke sourcing capability to the Western Hemisphere with a dedicated regional team.

"Infoquest grew from zero to 50+ FTEs in under three years for a reason. We built a next-gen network on custom sourcing because the right expert usually isn't pre-registered anywhere, and even when they are, legacy networks miss the context behind client requests. The Americas is where that demand is growing fastest. If your team is tired of settling for close enough, we're here now."

Omar Yamak, CEO, Infoquest

The Americas office launches with all core Infoquest service lines. The firm serves clients across management consulting, private equity, venture capital, and corporate strategy, with coverage spanning energy, infrastructure, financial services, technology, consumer markets, and more throughout the hemisphere.

To mark the opening, Infoquest is offering new Americas clients two complimentary expert calls on their first project. Full details are available at Infoquest Americas.

ABOUT INFOQUEST

Infoquest is a custom sourcing expert network founded in 2023, operating across GCC, EMEA, and the Americas. The firm connects consulting firms, investors, and corporate clients with verified subject matter experts for primary research, due diligence, market intelligence, and strategic advisory, delivered in under two hours, at approximately 30% below market rate. For more information, visit iqnetwork.co.

Media Contact: Nabil Kanaan, Senior Marketing Associate, Infoquest | [email protected]

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SOURCE INFOQUEST