Infor Accelerates Cloud Adoption and Innovation with AWS

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor , the Industry Cloud Complete company, announced today two significant milestones that reinforce its recently expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS): launching Infor Velocity Suite as a private offer in AWS Marketplace and becoming a Launch Partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Building on Infor's recent launch of Infor Industry AI agents for micro-verticals that optimize how technology addresses the unique challenges and demands across industries, customers can now confidently onboard next-generation solutions that deliver value from day one, enable customers to meet data sovereignty mandates, and unlock the full potential of generative AI.

AI Innovation

Built natively on AWS, Infor leverages cutting-edge services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon SageMaker, and Amazon Q Developer from the inside out to power its next generation ERP solutions including the newly released Infor Industry AI Agents, showcasing the power of generative AI embedded within Infor CloudSuite solutions. Built on AWS, these AI Agents deliver tailored insights and automation that help businesses drive efficiency, agility, and competitive advantage. By embedding AI and security hand-in-hand, these agents leverage AWS to provide industry-specific use cases such as real-time inventory optimization, demand forecasting, and predictive maintenance — all with built-in data privacy and compliance.

Cloud Innovation: AWS European Sovereign Cloud & Infor Leap

Infor will be a Launch Partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud , a new independent cloud for Europe expected to launch by the end of 2025, and will deploy Infor LN , its comprehensive ERP solution designed primarily for complex manufacturing, distribution, and service industries, on the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

Through this collaboration, Infor's customers can easily understand and adjust their operations to adhere to stringent operational autonomy and data residency requirements within the European Union (EU).

Velocity Suite, along with Infor's industry-specific AI agents, are designed to help enterprises close the 'value void' - the gap between technology's promise and what is so often delivered. With deep process automation, advanced analytics, and support for process mining and AI agent integration, Velocity Suite efficiently and effectively allows organizations to modernize legacy systems and streamline workflows.

Customers can begin planning their transition to the AWS European Sovereign Cloud today with Infor.

Additionally, Infor recently announced Infor Leap, an offer that enables a fast and cost-effective cloud migration program designed to help customers transition their ERP workloads seamlessly to AWS. This migration offer addresses common challenges such as implementation delays and budget overruns, ensuring predictable timelines and fixed-fee pricing models.

Velocity Suite Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Velocity Suite , Infor's comprehensive solution for accelerating business transformation in the cloud, is now available in AWS Marketplace , an all-in-one digital catalog that empowers organizations to automate and innovate with thousands of software solutions, including ready-to-integrate AI agent tools. Customers who choose to move to the cloud with Infor have the ability to adopt Velocity Suite and onboard next-generation technologies faster and more effectively, while also providing best-in-class cybersecurity infrastructure.

Deep Commitment to Security

Infor's collaboration with AWS harnesses the power of AWS to advance security, data sovereignty, and artificial intelligence capabilities. This collaboration offers a unique global lens into evolving threat landscapes, allowing Infor to proactively safeguard its customers before risks materialize. Leveraging AWS security—including encryption, data privacy, and incident response—Infor delivers scalable and flexible solutions that enable customers to meet stringent regulatory demands, such as data sovereignty requirements in Europe.

For example, the collaboration between Infor and AWS enables Infor Industry AI Agents to operate securely at a global scale, adapting to local data sovereignty requirements and evolving threat landscapes. Infor's AI innovations, including its generative AI assistant and Industry AI Agents, empower customers to make decisions faster and unlock new growth opportunities while reducing risks. Infor is enabling customers across industries to make faster, smarter decisions that not only grow market share but also have real-world impacts, from optimizing supply chains to improving healthcare outcomes and innovating on new products to drive business growth.

Quotes

Customer Quote:

"For us, modernization is all about elevating the vale and experience we deliver to our customers and partners," said Tessee Murray, Group President, Turtle. "The collaboration between Infor and AWS accelerates that mission. By combining Infor's deep industry expertise with AWS, we're able to innovate faster and unlock new efficiencies through AI-powered insights and automation. This empowers Turtle to make smarter decisions, streamline service, and create new value—ensuring that the improvements we make translate directly into a better customer experience."

Infor Quote:

"Enterprises across all industries are seeking proven, efficient ways to modernize business operations in the cloud," said Jeanne Newberry, Senior Vice President, Ecosystems and Business Development, Infor. "Our deep collaboration with AWS empowers enterprises to innovate faster while enabling them to meet data sovereignty requirements, especially as we become a Launch Partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud, launch Velocity Suite in AWS Marketplace, and continue to deliver new solutions built on AWS for our customers. These milestones demonstrate our commitment to delivering next-generation industry solutions that unlock the full potential of cloud and generative AI technologies for our customers worldwide."

