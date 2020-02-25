Infor and Snowflake Partner to Build Automated Data Warehouses with Birst Full-Stack Analytics & BI Platform

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced it is partnering with Snowflake, the cloud data platform, to help enterprises build automated data warehouses using the Birst full-stack analytics and BI platform.

Birst is a single, integrated, end-to-end platform for building automated data warehouses natively on Snowflake, eliminating the need for separate ELT/ETL (extract, load & transform, and extract, transform & load), data modeling, data preparation and analytics tools. In addition, the Birst platform will provide enterprise data governance and fine-grained control/security, at the row and column level, within Snowflake, along with auditing and built-in usage tracking.

Joint customers can use Birst's self-service data preparation capabilities to blend end-user-created data with enterprise data in Snowflake, providing true self-service for business users and analysts.

Birst and Snowflake both run natively in AWS (Amazon Web Services), which speeds data processing and querying, while obviating the need to export data out of Snowflake.

"We are excited about our partnership with Infor," said Kevin Miller, Snowflake vice president of systems integrators. "With this integration, customers can now take advantage of Birst's Networked BI automation and intelligence within Snowflake. This will allow customers an optimized experience while eliminating unnecessary data movement."

Kim Davis, Infor vice president of BI & analytics partnerships, said, "Our joint customers will benefit from the speed, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of Snowflake's zero-management, cloud-built data warehouse. Through this partnership, users can perform all ELT transformations and data warehouse automation within the Snowflake database."

The Birst cloud BI and analytics platform helps organizations understand and optimize processes in less time than traditional solutions. Built with patented automation and machine learning technologies, Birst connects teams and applications across the organization via a trusted network of analytics, delivering insights that help organizations make smarter decisions. This unique approach has helped organizations transform the way they operate, often in 90 days or less.

Additional resources

Register for the Infor Birst-Snowflake webinar, "Bringing data governance and analytics automation to the cloud," during which a leading U.S. financial corporation will discuss its use of Birst and Snowflake. The webinar is scheduled for 10 a.m. U.S. Pacific Time on Thursday, March 19 .

U.S. Pacific Time on . Read the Infor Birst blog post "Birst automates the creation of data warehouses in Snowflake."

Download the "Birst for Snowflake" solutions brochure.

About Birst

Birst is an advanced networked business analytics platform. Organizations can achieve a new level of trusted insight and decision making by connecting their data and people via a network of analytics services. Birst scales from individuals to the enterprise in a manner that is smart, connected, and scalable. Learn more at www.birst.com.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

