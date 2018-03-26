Infor Announces Coleman A.I. for Healthcare

"The impact artificial intelligence will have on the healthcare industry is immeasurable," said Mark Weber, senior vice president, Infor Healthcare. "The vast data sets from Infor CloudSuite Healthcare and Infor CloudSuite HCM, coupled with deep machine learning capabilities enable Coleman to provide powerful artificial intelligence augmenting human workers to increase the quality of healthcare outcomes at an organization while improving bottom line results for healthcare providers."

Infor Cloudsuite Healthcare, is a complete software platform designed for healthcare—that includes a comprehensive suite of business solutions purpose-built for healthcare, including finance, planning, supply chain, human capital, asset management, relationship management, and clinical interoperability. In the coming months, new Coleman functionality that will further augment the Infor's healthcare-specific applications include:

Coleman for Benchmarking – This application will leverage clinical, operational, and population data to reveal insights derived by identifying the relevant drivers of deviations from optimal practice. This will help to support the goals of value-based care by determining opportunities to improve both the cost and quality of care.

For more information please visit https://www.infor.com/industries/health/ or https://www.infor.com/product-summary/technology/coleman/.

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

