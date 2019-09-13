Infor Announces Details for Q1 Fiscal Year 2020 Investor Call

Infor

Sep 13, 2019, 08:00 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced materials related to the Infor investor conference call on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. Eastern time, are provided on the Investor Information section of Infor's website.

Dial-in details for the September 13 investor call are as follows:

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay beginning on Friday, September 13, 2019. To access the recording, guests will use the dial-in details listed below:

  • Encore US toll free dial-in #: 1 888 286.8010
  • Encore international direct dial-in #: +1 617 801.6888
  • Encore dates: 9/13/2019 12:00 PM EDT- 9/27/2019 12:00 PM EDT
  • Conference passcode #: 58280630

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

  • The top 20 aerospace companies
  • 9 of the top 10 high tech companies
  • 14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks
  • 19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities
  • 18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers
  • 14 of the top 20 industrial distributors
  • 13 of the top 20 global retailers
  • 4 of the top 5 brewers
  • 17 of the top 20 global banks
  • 9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands
  • 7of the top 10 global luxury brands

For more information:
John Nardecchia
Infor
651-968-2179
investorrelations@infor.com

