Infor Broadens Relationship with Accor

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Accor, a global leader in augmented hospitality, has extended its 13-year relationship with Infor by signing a global agreement to continue their collaboration with Infor EzRMS revenue management software. The application is currently used at more than 1,100 properties worldwide.

Accor will be able to capitalize on the new functionality within the Infor EzRMS application such as mobile access, function space revenue management, extended stay optimization and a variety of pricing methodologies.

As part of the agreement, Infor will offer three new packages for different properties throughout the Accor portfolio. This will enable Infor to continue to help support the global network dedicated revenue managers in Accor.

This new agreement allows new brands in the Accor portfolio to benefit from Infor EzRMS, including newly integrated brands.

"Infor EzRMS plays an important role at Accor and is widely deployed because of its ease of use, the portfolio consolidation, and reporting capabilities. We need systems that can support our growth and quickly deliver the information we use to maximize profitability. We are happy to continue our long-term relationship," said Béla Nagy, senior vice-president, revenue strategy & performance, Accor.

"This agreement incorporates the new needs of Accor properties across the world," said Stan van Roij, Infor vice president of hospitality solutions. "This creates a real partnership expanding it to more international, luxury and leisure brands in the Accor group, strengthening our relationship, and ultimately driving growth by using world-class revenue management strategies.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

The top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

14 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

19 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

18 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

14 of the top 20 industrial distributors

13 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

7 of the top 10 global luxury brands

