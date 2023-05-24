Infor Complements its Food & Beverage Industry Cloud Platform with World-Class Route-to-Market Solution from Ivy Mobility

News provided by

Infor

24 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

Infor and Ivy Mobility to bring mobility solutions for direct store delivery, merchandizing and in-store activities to global F&B markets

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced at the Infor Food & Beverage Connect event in Chicago that it has formed a partnership with Ivy Mobility to strengthen the solution ecosystem for consumer packaged goods (CPG), food and beverage manufacturing and distributing businesses requiring mobile solutions for direct store delivery (DSD), and merchandizing and in-store operations.

Ivy Mobility offers intelligent route-to-market solutions for consumer goods manufacturers and distributors. The company supports DSD, merchandizing and in-store activities with mobile solutions. Ivy Mobility is a modern cloud-based solution that fits well with Infor's industry cloud platform. Ivy Mobility has its head office in Singapore and has operations in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company has operations in 57+ countries.

"Infor has more than 1,000 food and beverage manufacturing and distributing customers, many of which are in markets and product categories that are delivered directly to stores and other points of sale, such as bars, restaurants, schools, hospitals, and fuel stations," says Marcel Koks, Infor's industry and product strategist for the food & beverage industry. "This sales channel requires advanced and easy-to-use mobile solutions for the workforce on the road and in the stores that are available on- and offline."

Ivy Mobility and Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage are complementary software solutions. Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage manages the customer and product master data, sales order entry, warehousing and accounts receivable. Ivy Mobility covers the execution of route deliveries, van sales, taking field orders and returns, accepting credit card payments, as well as executing merchandizing and in-store activities. Ivy Mobility also supports route and visit planning, van load and end-of-day van stock reconciliation.

"Ivy Mobility is excited to partner with Infor and give our 100+ global CPG customers access to the combined portfolio of solutions. As our industry looks to adapt and excel in a post-COVID world, there is a growing need for partnerships between best-in-class solutions," says Douglas Remick, senior sales director and global partnership lead at Ivy. "With this partnership, CPG companies around the world can access clear and organized information in real time, enabling the frontline to execute at a much higher level."

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage:
https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-food-and-beverage 

About Ivy Mobility
Ivy Mobility has its head office in Singapore and has operations in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company has 100+ customers, with operations in 57+ countries. Visit www.ivymobility.com.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contacts:
Infor
Scott Matulis
818.451.8918
[email protected]

Ivy Mobility
Douglas Remick 
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: +1(207) 310 1508

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

SOURCE Infor

Also from this source

Chelton Takes Flight with Infor CloudSuite

Graduate Hotels Partners with Infor Hospitality

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.