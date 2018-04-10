Infor EzRMS Mobile App Enables Revenue Management on the Go

Infor EzRMS Mobile provides a rich set of features including:

Smart KPIs – The mobile app enables more informed and confident decision making by providing a view of the most important business metrics through comparisons of past performance and future forecasts. The KPIs are presented in figures and charts for quick and easy access to data related to Occupancy, Room ADR, Room Revenue and more.

– The mobile app enables more informed and confident decision making by providing a view of the most important business metrics through comparisons of past performance and future forecasts. The KPIs are presented in figures and charts for quick and easy access to data related to Occupancy, Room ADR, Room Revenue and more. Customizable Views and Dashboards – Infor EzRMS Mobile allows the end user to configure and customize how they view information and data, based on what works for them. Data can be sorted by Pick-Up Information, Day, Month, Calendar View, Actuals, On-The-Books, Forecasts and more. The app makes it possible for users to access all relevant information and easily swap from one hotel to another, if necessary.

Additional features, like the following, will also be available for Infor EzRMS Mobile:

Updated Recommendations – With easy integration to property management systems and central reservation systems, all information is kept up-to-date and users can view relevant recommendations and related competitor analysis to make informed pricing decisions. Users are also able to upload these recommendations to third party systems.

– With easy integration to property management systems and central reservation systems, all information is kept up-to-date and users can view relevant recommendations and related competitor analysis to make informed pricing decisions. Users are also able to upload these recommendations to third party systems. Instant Notifications – The application provides updates and notifications for changes that may have an impact on the business, and the data is accessible on mobile devices.

"As a long-time Infor customer and partner, we were excited to get the chance to work with the new Infor EzRMS Mobile App," said Cynthia Paynter, Director Revenue Management and Pricing Solutions, Accor. "In order to exceed guest expectations, hoteliers in today's competitive hospitality industry need to have every possible advantage on their side. Having a mobile app such as this enables more real-time collaboration, as well as more efficient and effective employees."

The Infor Hospitality Revenue Management portfolio comprises of revenue management solutions that are specifically designed to meet the needs of the hospitality industry. This core software application automatically calculates demand forecasts to maximize yields and profits. New features in the mobile app such as having data that is configurable by day or month, or a more visual breakdown of KPIs such as Occupancy and Room Revenue, are helping to provide more enterprise-wide visibility for users.

"We have been working to develop Infor EzRMS Mobile with the expectation that will empower the decision making of those in the hospitality industry and arm them with innovative technology solutions to improve their businesses and increase profitability," said Stan van Roij, Vice President of Hospitality Solutions and Program Management, Infor. "Having the power and forecasting capabilities in a mobile form is paramount for revenue managers who need the relevant data at their fingertips to successfully do their job."

About Infor

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,500 employees and over 90,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

For more information:

Emily Streeter

Infor

312-618-0532

emily.streeter@infor.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infor-ezrms-mobile-app-enables-revenue-management-on-the-go-300625999.html

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

