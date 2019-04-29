Infor Helps Organizations Meet Demands of the Emerging Workforce

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced the availability of Infor CloudSuite CRM Mobile for iOS, a new native mobile solution to simplify customer relationship management for busy, on-the-go sales professionals. Designed by Infor's Manhattan-based in-house design agency Hook&Loop for maximum usability, Infor CloudSuite CRM Mobile aligns with Infor's goal of anticipating the needs of the emerging workforce. Now, users can now see key information such as events, contacts, notes, and reminders from their mobile device, at anytime, from anywhere, without navigating through pages of data.

Part of the Infor Customer Experience suite of solutions, Infor CloudSuite CRM Mobile will help sales professionals seize opportunities in real-time based on insights delivered by the application. It increases active selling time by encouraging sales teams to be proactive, and users are more likely to record outcomes and take action quickly. Hook&Loop's mobile solution uses native mobile features to reduce distraction and enable more efficiency by offering the most relevant workflows to users. It also reduces the need to sort through different apps for contacts, notes, email, and calendar information. Users have a streamlined resource that leverages the most relevant features of Infor CRM and iOS functionality including contacts, meetings, directions, and analytics from core product and Apple 3D Touch, Apple Maps, and the iOS Quick Look file previewer from iOS.

"Conducting research and infusing those insights was really important to the Hook&Loop team as we set out to build this application. We wanted to understand what it meant to be a sales specialist in today's connected world and build a tool to address those needs," said Elan Nahman-Stouffer, Hook&Loop product lead. "During our research, we discovered that data entry and map directions were two of the most significant hurdles that mobile users faced, especially while on the road traveling from meeting to meeting and balancing many to-dos at once. We examined these user insights and prioritized functions such as voice recognition for notes, driving directions via Apple 3D Touch and Apple Maps, and personalized reminders to help users stay on top of opportunities. Features like these are beneficial for both the user and the business because they encourage more time selling and less time on administrative tasks and data entry."

Infor CRM Mobile is a companion to Infor CloudSuite CRM, a highly configurable sales solution that functions for a range of organizations regardless of size or industry. It is currently available in the Apple App Store and is planned to be available for Android devices in late 2019. To download, please search "Infor CRM Mobile" in the App Store or visit: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/infor-cloudsuite-crm-mobile/id1401846395?ls=1&mt=8.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

18 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

18 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

19 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

17 of the top 20 industrial distributors

15 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

8 of the top 10 global luxury brands

This announcement reflects the direction Infor may take with regard to the specific product(s) described herein, all of which is subject to change by Infor in its sole discretion, with or without notice to you. This announcement is not a commitment to you in any way and you should not rely on this document or any of its content in making any decision. Infor is not committing to develop or deliver any specified enhancement, upgrade, product or functionality, even if such is described in this announcement and even if such description is accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will," and/or similar expressions. Many factors can affect Infor's product development plans and the nature, content and timing of future product releases, all of which remain in the sole discretion of Infor. This announcement, in whole or in part, may not be incorporated into any contractual agreement with Infor or its subsidiaries or affiliates. Infor expressly disclaims any liability with respect to this announcement.

