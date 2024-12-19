Infor Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Worldwide Manufacturing Execution Systems 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment

Infor recognized for its extensive configurability, ranging from "process type" configuration options to industry-specific out-of-the-box functionalities across discrete, process, batch, and assembly manufacturing

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor today announced that the company has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Manufacturing Execution Systems 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment (doc# US51813624, November 2024) report. The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework relative to the criteria and one another, and key strategy criteria included both qualitative and quantitative data resulting in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market.

In the report, Lorenzo Veronesi, Associate Research Director, Manufacturing Insights, IDC, states, "As innovative concepts continue to surface, choosing a vendor committed to long-term innovation while fulfilling business demands is vital. With a wide array of solutions available, it is essential to select an MES that caters to the specific characteristics of production processes and industries, can be deployed swiftly for immediate benefits, and is designed to remain relevant in the future."1

Infor Manufacturing Execution System (MES) formerly known as Lighthouse Systems (Shopfloor-Online) is a user-friendly solution that supports manufacturers in advancing towards smarter, digitally transformed operations. It offers comprehensive management of production processes, quality assurance, inventory control, maintenance, traceability, and real-time monitoring of equipment through IIoT integration. By delivering precise and timely data to shop floor personnel, Infor MES empowers them to make data-driven decisions. This ensures that everyone on the shop floor has access to critical information when needed, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency, quality, and productivity across the enterprise.

"We're thrilled to be recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report. We believe we were recognized for our broad MOM functionality and extensive out-of-the-box configuration capabilities," said Matt Barber, VP & GM MES at Infor. "Our MES is designed with operational users in mind, offering a modern connected experience for teams across the factory. We believe our customers deserve a configurable and composable platform with deep last-mile functionality, reducing the need for customization and lowering the total cost of ownership. Innovation and user-experience are at the heart of everything we do, and we further believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape is a testament to our achievement in this area and the value Infor can bring to manufacturers through our broad ecosystem."

In conclusion, Infor MES is integral to Infor's manufacturing solutions, integrated with CloudSuite ERP and Infor OS to help customers future-proof operations with AI and machine learning. We believe the IDC MarketScape's recognition of Infor as a Leader highlights its commitment to innovation and user-focused solutions that enhance efficiency and reduce costs, providing significant value to manufacturers as they evolve toward digital transformation.

1 IDC, "MarketScape: Worldwide Manufacturing Execution Systems 2024–2025 Vendor Assessment," doc# US51813624, November 2024

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit Infor.com.

