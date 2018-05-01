Infor Named A Leader in Nucleus Research Customer Relationship Management Value Matrix

Key areas of investment in functionality for CRM vendors included in the Matrix include: mobile capabilities; AI and embedded analytics which can enable individual user-level personalization; and integration and orchestration, which can help link customer data in meaningful ways across departments.

"In order to be competitive in CRM today, vendors need to deliver ongoing innovation in upgrades that can easily be digested and adopted without too much disruption to the business," said Rebecca Wettemann, vice president, Nucleus Research. "Leaders in the CRM Value Matrix are augmenting functionality with more embedded analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), and advancing in usability both on the desktop and mobile devices. Those who haven't modernized their user interface or made mobile design and configuration accessible for non-developers are lagging in the market."

Of note for this Value Matrix were updates that Infor continues to incorporate to the Customer Experience (CX) Suite of applications. Specific enhancements to the CX Suite since the last Matrix include out-of-the-box integration with Marketo, a bi-directional data sync and Sales Insight that is designed to provide a holistic overview of a lead's journey and behaviors, as well as embedded mapping services added to the geocoding and mapping functionality in Infor CRM Contour.

"Our vision is to empower sales and marketing professionals with the best and most effective tools on the market to help them connect, engage, and create valuable relationships with their customers," said Jason Rushforth, vice president and general manager, Infor Customer Experience. "Infor is proud to once again be recognized by Nucleus Research for our continued efforts to innovate our products and support our customers."

