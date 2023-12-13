Infor Takes Systemair to the Cloud

News provided by

Infor

13 Dec, 2023, 09:06 ET

Infor's cloud solution will facilitate growth and innovation as Systemair scales its ambition to deliver more sustainable products

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Europe's largest ventilation company, Systemair, is moving its core business system to Infor CloudSuite Manufacturing, aiming at smoother integration of newly acquired companies and developing new types of products and services.

Systemair was founded 50 years ago and currently has offices in 51 countries, supplying both private and commercial customers, including hospitals, offices and schools, where air quality is crucial for the people staying there.

The market has been expanding and is expected to continue to do so, driven by various factors including increasingly strict legal requirements for a faster energy transition. Systemair meets this growth potential through acquisitions and new business models, such as increasing service offerings around its product range.

"Systemair and Infor have had a reliable ERP partnership for over 20 years. The signing of the Infor CloudSuite Manufacturing contract is the next step in this partnership. Infor CloudSuite Manufacturing gives us the opportunity to harmonize the Systemair IT-environment further," says Juergen Hernadi, group IT director at Systemair AB.

With Infor CloudSuite Manufacturing, Systemair gains an industry-specific, multi-tenant cloud solution, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), allowing it to quickly implement a system that makes the integration of newly acquired companies easier and faster. Systemair can centralize the entire system administration in the ever-growing company structure, significantly reducing its costs.

"People spend around 90 percent of their time indoors. We often take the air for granted, but it affects how we feel, how alert we are, or how often we get sick," says Malte Ekedahl, SVP and GM at Infor in the Nordics. "Being able to contribute to a significant market player like Systemair and provide them with the right conditions to continue developing quality products in ventilation makes us proud."

Learn more about Infor manufacturing solutions: https://www.infor.com/industries/industrial-manufacturing

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact
Richard Moore
Senior PR Director, EMEA,
[email protected]
+447976111243

Copyright ©2023 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

SOURCE Infor

Also from this source

Smaken av Grimstad Moves ERP to the Infor Cloud in Eight Weeks

Smaken av Grimstad Moves ERP to the Infor Cloud in Eight Weeks

Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Smaken av Grimstad AS, Norway's leading provider of canned and preserved fresh produce, has...
Organic Wholesaler Bio Partner Outpacing the Competition with Infor's Industry Cloud Service

Organic Wholesaler Bio Partner Outpacing the Competition with Infor's Industry Cloud Service

Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Swiss food wholesaler Bio Partner has successfully implemented Infor CloudSuite Food &...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.