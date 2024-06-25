Infor the only Vendor Named as a Leader in All Four IDC MarketScapes for ERP

Infor recognized for its cloud-platform, ability to scale and industry expertise

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that it is the only vendor named as a Leader in all four of the following IDC MarketScape reports - IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SaaS and Cloud-Enabled SMB/Midmarket Segment ERP 2024 Vendor Assessment1; IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Small Business ERP Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment2; IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Large Enterprise ERP 2023–2024 Vendor Assessment3; and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Medium-Sized Business ERP Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment4. The IDC MarketScape reports evaluate vendors based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework relative to the criteria and one another, and key strategy criteria included both qualitative and quantitative data resulting in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market.

"The digital world has reshaped businesses' of all sizes focus on moving to the cloud to improve their speed, scale, agility, market share, and competitive advantage. This requires adapting new ERP technologies that enable speed and scale by reducing process steps and clicks, automating every workflow possible, embedding finance to collect and make payments, and helping improve overall decision velocity," said Mickey North Rizza, group VP, IDC's Enterprise Software. "The ability to improve the employees' experience, uncover and utilize insights quickly, and navigate business issues with reliable, modern, and intelligent ERP systems is a foundational layer organizations need in the digital world."

Infor cloud ERP solutions deliver industry-specific capabilities without extensive customizations or integrations by combining the Infor cloud platform built on infrastructure services from Amazon Web Services® (AWS®) and Infor OS. By migrating critical business applications to the cloud, organizations experience automatic upgrades that deliver the latest advances in enterprise functionality.

"We believe Infor's four placements as a Leader in these four IDC MarketScape's recognizes our ability to provide ERP CloudSuites that are optimized to serve the specific needs of a variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, food and beverage, distribution, public sector, retail and hospitality," said Rick Ryder, senior vice president, Infor. "Infor's CloudSuites utilize Infor's leading technology platform, Infor OS, to power next-generation user experiences, integrations and workflows – increasing productivity and collaboration. Infor is hyper focused on delivering scalable, flexible, cloud-based applications with industry-specific capabilities, and we believe this recognition by the IDC MarketScape is a testament to our achievement in that area."

