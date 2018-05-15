InfoReach | Interest Rate Swaps Trading with FIX Support

InfoReach has already integrated with multiple SEFs (swap execution facility). TMS is able to receive quotes with both streaming and RFQ models. The InfoReach Trade Management System also displays a combined book of quotes for swap products, allowing traders to have a view of the available marketplace all within a single screen. InfoReach technology supports both vanilla and bespoke swaps.

More Information: https://www.inforeachinc.com/multi-asset/fixed-income-trading

InfoReach Inc. CEO, Allen Zaydlin commented, "Interest Rate Swaps are an important addition to provide our clients the tools they need to manage risk and trade the products they speculate on." As FIX support for fixed income products expands, InfoReach's intent to provide TMS's unprecedented level of functionality to this market. InfoReach is currently in the process of integrating with more providers to enhance this offering and is prepared to integrate with any provider InfoReach customers may require.

About InfoReach

InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex and fixed income. InfoReach team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. The buy-side and sell-side client systems are tailored to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to deliver unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 20 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and global connectivity network.

InfoReach is a privately-held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com.

Media Contact: Nick Halvorsen, InfoReach Inc.

312 332-7740 ext2018

nick.halvorsen@inforeachinc.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inforeach--interest-rate-swaps-trading-with-fix-support-300647724.html

SOURCE InfoReach, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.inforeachinc.com

