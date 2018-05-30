InfoReach Enhances Fee and Commission Tracking in OMS

Charges can be calculated during different phases of an order lifecycle – inbound orders, outbound orders, fill allocation, booking. Charge scaling provides a mechanism to have different charge rates depending on aspects of a transaction, such as market price, average fill price, gross consideration, value of trade, etc.

"Sophisticated and thorough handling of charge rules in TMS enables broker dealers to have a full cost breakdown and provide necessary transparency to their clients in light of regulations like MiFID II," observed Vitaly Shatsky, InfoReach Chief Technology Officer.

About InfoReach

InfoReach is an independent provider of multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. InfoReach team delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support. The buy-side and sell-side client systems are tailored to accommodate current and future needs. They are configurable to deliver unique adaptations without adding development time and costs.

For more than 20 years, InfoReach has helped clients to improve their trade execution process and performance with efficient design and support of consolidated trading tools and global connectivity network.

InfoReach is a privately-held company headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.inforeachinc.com.

Media Contact: Nick Halvorsen, InfoReach, Inc.

312 332-7740 ext2018

nick.halvorsen@inforeachinc.com

