Inform Diagnostics and Paige Enter Collaboration to Integrate Digital Solutions with Anatomic Pathology Diagnostics

IRVING, Texas and NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inform Diagnostics, a leading U.S. anatomic pathology provider, and Paige, a global leader in AI-based cancer diagnostic software for digital pathology, today announced an agreement to accelerate the use and optimization of digital pathology workflows at Inform Diagnostics.

Inform Diagnostics plans to immediately begin the implementation of the FullFocus™ digital pathology viewer. FullFocus™ will integrate into the Inform Diagnostics subspecialty anatomic pathology workflows and laboratory information system (LIS). The integrated solution will allow for more streamlined logistics, faster turnaround times for pathology results, and more efficient support of internal and external laboratory service models.

The FDA-cleared and CE-marked Paige Platform features FullFocus™, an intuitive and responsive viewer for digital pathology slides, and a Data Management solution to store digital pathology slides. The Paige digital pathology solution is designed to be compatible with existing laboratory technology, including most scanners, monitors, and laboratory information systems.

"The capabilities of Paige, coupled with the medical expertise of the Inform Diagnostics pathology team, represent a great opportunity to demonstrate the benefits of digital pathology adoption for each of our organizations as well as the physician clients we serve and their patients," said Darryl Goss, Inform Diagnostics Chief Executive Officer. "We believe the Paige Platform will enhance the quality of patient diagnoses and significantly improve workflow efficiency across our organization."

"We are excited to begin this collaboration with Inform Diagnostics and its pathology experts, which enables us to demonstrate the potential of the Paige Platform to address the unique scale, quality, and throughput needs of a large commercial operation," said Leo Grady, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Paige. "The collaboration with Inform Diagnostics comes at a pivotal time for Paige as we accelerate our global commercialization efforts."

About Inform Diagnostics

Inform Diagnostics is one of the largest independent anatomic pathology laboratory businesses in the U.S. With exceptional quality and experience, Inform Diagnostics provides subspecialty pathologist–to–physician interaction with timely, definitive patient diagnoses in gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, hematopathology, neuropathology, breast pathology, molecular diagnostics (Covid-19 Testing), and genitourinary pathology. Inform Diagnostics is profoundly impacting patient care, one diagnosis at a time, by practicing medicine at the intersection of quality, service, and solutions. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with additional state–of–the–art laboratories in Boston, New York City, and Phoenix. Visit us at informdiagnostics.com.

About Paige

Paige was founded in 2017 by Thomas Fuchs, Dr.Sc. and colleagues from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company builds computational pathology products designed so patients and their care teams can make effective, more informed treatment decisions. With this new class of AI-based technologies positioned to drive the future of diagnostics, Paige created a platform to deliver this novel technology to pathologists to transform their workflow and increase diagnostic confidence and productivity. Paige's products deliver insights to pathologists and oncologists so they can arrive efficiently at more precise diagnoses for patients. Paige is the first company to receive FDA breakthrough designation for computational pathology products. For additional information, please visit www.Paige.ai.

